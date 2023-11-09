Mouldy walls and a hole in the roof - three bed London house goes on the market for £695,000

The house has mouldy walls and a hole in the roof - but is on the market for almost £700k. Picture: Rightmove

By Emma Soteriou

This three-bed London house has mouldy walls and a hole in the roof - but is on the market for £695,000.

The property features a filthy kitchen with broken cupboards and a bathroom with no roof - but appears to be saved by its London postcode.

Agents have claimed it is a "blank canvas" for someone to create their dream home, with it being "in need of modernisation".

But in its current state, the property is "not eligible for a mortgage" and estate agents are accepting "cash buyers only".

The listing says: "SW19 presents this exciting opportunity to acquire a complete blank canvas to create your dream family home.

"This house features three bedrooms, two reception rooms, and a 53ft rear garden.

"In its current condition, the property would not be eligible for a mortgage, strictly cash buyers only."

People were quick to react to the listing online, with one person saying: "Bargain, I'll take two."

Another person said: "Love the close up of the rotten window, really adds a sense of whimsy to the place."

A third person said: "Even for London this is delusion on another cosmic level. You can get much, much better house for 700k even in London."

The exposed bathroom was a particular highlight for many with comments including: "I like the skylight in the bathroom" and "Outdoor bathroom. Nature lover. exotic."