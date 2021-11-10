Does your MP have a second job? Find out here

10 November 2021, 15:57 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 16:05

MPs' have been heavily criticised over second jobs
MPs' have been heavily criticised over second jobs. Picture: Alamy/Parliament

By Patrick Grafton-Green

MPs have been hit by a huge backlash over second jobs after Owen Paterson broke lobbying rules.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Analysis of the Register of Members' Financial Interests reveals a list of 34 MPs receiving payments for consultancy or advisory work for a range of companies.

Many receive tens of thousands of pounds a year, some more than £100,000.

Mr Paterson, who resigned last week after the Standards Committee found he engaged in "egregious" lobbying on behalf of two companies that were paying him, is among the latter.

The list does not include all second jobs listed by MPs, with some continuing to work as lawyers, doctors and nurses, while others are listed as directors of companies.

Among those is Sir Geoffrey Cox, who has revealed he earned more than £1million in the past year for outside legal work.

You can view the register in full here.

Here is the list - made up predominantly of Tory MPs apart from Lib Dem leader Ed Davey - of those receiving payments for consultancy or advisory work in 2021:

Sir Graham Brady

- Snowshill Allied Holdings Ltd, £10,000pa for 12 hours

Andrew Bridgen

- Mere Plantations Ltd, £12,000pa for 96 hours

Steve Brine

- Remedium Partners, £19,200pa for 96 hours

- Microlink PC (UK) Ltd, £19,200pa for 96 hours

- Sigma, £19,992pa for 96 hours

- Total £58,392pa for 288 hours

Alun Cairns

- BBI Group (life sciences), £15,000pa for 70 hours

- Veezu Holdings (private hire transport), £15,000pa for 70 hours

- Elite Partners Capital Pte Ltd (property investment), £30,000pa for 84 hours

- Total £60,000pa for 70 hours

Sir Ed Davey

- Herbert Smith Freehills, political issues and policy analysis, £60,000pa for 72 hours

- Next Energy Capital, member of advisory board, £18,000pa for 48 hours

- Total £78,000 for 120 hours - money used to benefit Sir Ed's disabled son

Philip Davies

- National Pawnbroking Association, £12,000pa for 60-120 hours

David Davis

- THI Holdings GmbH (German investment company), £33,900pa for 16 hours

- Chairs supervisory board of Kohlgartenstrasse 15 Verwaltungs AG (German property company), £16,948pa for 168 hours

- Total £50,848 for 184 hours

Sir Iain Duncan Smith

- International advisory board of Tunstall Health Group, £20,000pa for 30 hours

- Byotrol Technology Ltd, £25,000pa for 144 hours

- Total £45,000pa for 174 hours

Ruth Edwards

- MHR International ltd (HR software), £60,000pa for 192 hours Ben Everitt

- Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, £6,250pa for 27 hours Richard Fuller

- Investcorp Securities director, £20,000pa for 48 hours (plus additional £29,900 for 19 hours in 2021 so far)

Mark Garnier

- Laser Light Communications (satellites), £60,000pa for 120 hours

- Shetland Space Centre, £30,000pa for 120 hours

- Total £90,000 for 240 hours

Chris Grayling

- Hutchison Ports Europe, £100,000pa for 84 hours

Damian Green

- Abellio Transport Holdings, on rail policy, £40,000 pa for 288 hours

Stephen Hammond

- Darwin Alternative Investments, £60,000pa for 50-100 hours

Sir John Hayes

- BB Energy Trading Ltd, £50,000pa for 80-90 hours

Daniel Kawczynski

- The Electrum Group, £36,000pa for 360 hours

Sir Greg Knight

- Cambridge and Counties Bank Ltd, £16,000pa for 108 hours

Andrew Lewer

- Penelope Thornton Hotels, £4,800pa for 48 hours

Tim Loughton

- Outcomes First Group, £37,000pa for 144 hours

Paul Maynard

- Link Scheme Ltd (cash machines), £6,250pa for 32 hours - money paid direct to charity

Andrew Mitchell

- Investec, £12,000pa for two days

- Montrose Associates, £36,000pa for 8 days

- Ernst & Young, £30,000pa for five days

- Arch Emerging Partners, £15,000pa for 2.5 days

- SouthBridge, adviser on African matters to Rwanda-based company, £39,600pa for 9 days

- Kingsley Capital Partners, £50,000pa for 8 days plus share options

- Total £182,600 for 34.5 days

Sir Robert Neill

- Weightmans LLP, £15,000pa for 72 hours

- Substantia Group, £12,000pa for 72 hours

- Masonic Charitable Foundation, £7,500 for 10 hours (one-off payment)

- Total £34,500 for 154 hours

Owen Paterson

- Randox Laboratories, £99,996pa for 192 hours

- Lynn's Country Foods, £12,000pa for 24 hours

- Total £111,996 for 216 hours

Andrew Percy

- Iogen Corporation (Canada), a clean energy company, £36,000pa for 36 hours

Mark Pritchard

- Consumer Credit Association, £4,500pa for 24 hours (a client of Mark Pritchard Advisory)

John Redwood

- Epic Private Equity, £5,000pa for 12 hours

Laurence Robertson

- Betting and Gaming Council, £24,000pa for 120 hours

Dean Russell

- EPIFNY Consulting, £2,000 for 28 hours in 2021

Chris Skidmore

- Oxford International Education Group, £10,000pa for 48-96 hours

Julian Smith

- Ryse Hydrogen Ltd, £60,000pa for 20 hours

- Simply Blue Management (UK) Ltd, £24,000pa for 12-24 hours

- MJM Marine Ltd, £60,000pa for 30-40 hours

- Total £144,000pa for 62-84 hours

Royston Smith

- Barker Mill Estates, £18,000 for 90 hours since May 2020

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Boris Johnson warns Tories: You must put your job as MP first

The PM was spotted not wearing a mask during his hospital visit on Monday

WHO chief hits out at PM after Johnson pictured maskless during hospital visit

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Breaking
The 10-year-old boy was killed by a dog on Monday.

Woman arrested after 10-year-old boy dies in Wales dog attack

Harry continued his feud with the British press during a panel appearance

Prince Harry says Megxit is a misogynistic term aimed at Meghan

Sir Geoffrey Cox has said it is up to his electors to decide if he is right to take on his work outside Parliament

Geoffrey Cox: 'It's up to voters to decide if my job outside Parliament is reasonable'

Live
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference amid fury at "Tory sleaze" accusations

Boris Johnson holds press conference amid fury at 'Tory sleaze' claims

The UK Supreme Cour blocked the action against the tech giant

Mass £3bn legal action against Google's 'secret iPhone tracking' blocked by Supreme Court

Prince Harry said he predicted the Capitol riots

Prince Harry says he predicted US Capitol riots the day before Trump activists attacked

Sajid Javid addressed concerns over NHS staff shortages

Sajid Javid admits NHS mandatory vaccines will add to worrying staff shortages

COP26 President Alok Sharma pictured on day one of the summit

Draft COP26 pact urges more action after China 'thwarts' talks

The 55-year-old was arrested by officers

Terminally ill man arrested by six officers after ‘mooning’ speed camera

John Swinney addressed MSPs yesterday

Covid passports could be extended in Scotland, says Deputy First Minister

The Prime Minister flew back from COP26 last week

PM returns to COP26 for green transport talks - after taking private jet from summit

According to Government estimates, as many as 123,000 healthcare workers could refuse the Covid-19 vaccine

No jab no job: Over 120,000 healthcare workers could quit over mandatory Covid vaccine

An investigation has been demanded into allegations Sir Geoffrey Cox used his Westminster office for his second job.

Sir Geoffrey Cox could face probe after claims he used Parliament office for second job

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man rescued from Welsh cave named as George Linnane.

Caver trapped for 54 hours named as mum thanks rescuers for 'saving son's life'
Miriam Cates said schools need to be "very, very careful" about who was invited to address students

MP condemns LGBT charities teaching 'dangerous and extreme ideologies' in schools
Rashford was awarded the MBE by Prince William.

Marcus Rashford awarded MBE for free school meals campaign

The shocking footage has caused outrage online.

RSPCA investigates 'upsetting' footage of woman 'kicking and punching horse in face'
Daphna and Alexander Cardinale raised a baby for three months that was not theirs

Women give birth to each other's babies and raise them after fertility clinic mix-up
Constituents have shared their thoughts on Mr Cox's second job.

'It's outrageous': Geoffrey Cox constituents criticise MP for £1m second job
Andrew Gale has been suspended over an old tweet.

Yorkshire County Cricket coach suspended over 'historic tweet'
SNP MP Pete Wishart (L) wrote to Dame Cressida Dick to urge her to investigate the allegations against Boris Johnson and the Tory party.

Met Police 'considering' call to investigate 'cash for honours' Tory scandal
One man was arrested in Canary Wharf

Two British businessmen arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences in dawn raid
Boris Johnson skipped Monday's emergency Commons debate on Parliament's standards system

MPs should be allowed to have second jobs, Downing Street insists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8
The UK-hosted conference will be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, and will be attended by thousands of people including protestors

What is COP26 and why does it matter? A complete guide to the key climate summit
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says
'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'
Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'
James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff
Analysis: PM in a much weaker position amid Tory sleaze row, Theo Usherwood writes

Analysis: PM in a much weaker position amid Tory sleaze row, Theo Usherwood writes
Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze
'Stupid question': Iain Duncan Smith shrugs off concerns of Tory sleaze

'Stupid question': Iain Duncan Smith shrugs off concerns of Tory sleaze

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police