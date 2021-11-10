Does your MP have a second job? Find out here

MPs' have been heavily criticised over second jobs. Picture: Alamy/Parliament

By Patrick Grafton-Green

MPs have been hit by a huge backlash over second jobs after Owen Paterson broke lobbying rules.

Analysis of the Register of Members' Financial Interests reveals a list of 34 MPs receiving payments for consultancy or advisory work for a range of companies.

Many receive tens of thousands of pounds a year, some more than £100,000.

Mr Paterson, who resigned last week after the Standards Committee found he engaged in "egregious" lobbying on behalf of two companies that were paying him, is among the latter.

The list does not include all second jobs listed by MPs, with some continuing to work as lawyers, doctors and nurses, while others are listed as directors of companies.

Among those is Sir Geoffrey Cox, who has revealed he earned more than £1million in the past year for outside legal work.

You can view the register in full here.

Here is the list - made up predominantly of Tory MPs apart from Lib Dem leader Ed Davey - of those receiving payments for consultancy or advisory work in 2021:

Sir Graham Brady

- Snowshill Allied Holdings Ltd, £10,000pa for 12 hours

Andrew Bridgen

- Mere Plantations Ltd, £12,000pa for 96 hours

Steve Brine

- Remedium Partners, £19,200pa for 96 hours

- Microlink PC (UK) Ltd, £19,200pa for 96 hours

- Sigma, £19,992pa for 96 hours

- Total £58,392pa for 288 hours

Alun Cairns

- BBI Group (life sciences), £15,000pa for 70 hours

- Veezu Holdings (private hire transport), £15,000pa for 70 hours

- Elite Partners Capital Pte Ltd (property investment), £30,000pa for 84 hours

- Total £60,000pa for 70 hours

Sir Ed Davey

- Herbert Smith Freehills, political issues and policy analysis, £60,000pa for 72 hours

- Next Energy Capital, member of advisory board, £18,000pa for 48 hours

- Total £78,000 for 120 hours - money used to benefit Sir Ed's disabled son

Philip Davies

- National Pawnbroking Association, £12,000pa for 60-120 hours

David Davis

- THI Holdings GmbH (German investment company), £33,900pa for 16 hours

- Chairs supervisory board of Kohlgartenstrasse 15 Verwaltungs AG (German property company), £16,948pa for 168 hours

- Total £50,848 for 184 hours

Sir Iain Duncan Smith

- International advisory board of Tunstall Health Group, £20,000pa for 30 hours

- Byotrol Technology Ltd, £25,000pa for 144 hours

- Total £45,000pa for 174 hours

Ruth Edwards

- MHR International ltd (HR software), £60,000pa for 192 hours Ben Everitt

- Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, £6,250pa for 27 hours Richard Fuller

- Investcorp Securities director, £20,000pa for 48 hours (plus additional £29,900 for 19 hours in 2021 so far)

Mark Garnier

- Laser Light Communications (satellites), £60,000pa for 120 hours

- Shetland Space Centre, £30,000pa for 120 hours

- Total £90,000 for 240 hours

Chris Grayling

- Hutchison Ports Europe, £100,000pa for 84 hours

Damian Green

- Abellio Transport Holdings, on rail policy, £40,000 pa for 288 hours

Stephen Hammond

- Darwin Alternative Investments, £60,000pa for 50-100 hours

Sir John Hayes

- BB Energy Trading Ltd, £50,000pa for 80-90 hours

Daniel Kawczynski

- The Electrum Group, £36,000pa for 360 hours

Sir Greg Knight

- Cambridge and Counties Bank Ltd, £16,000pa for 108 hours

Andrew Lewer

- Penelope Thornton Hotels, £4,800pa for 48 hours

Tim Loughton

- Outcomes First Group, £37,000pa for 144 hours

Paul Maynard

- Link Scheme Ltd (cash machines), £6,250pa for 32 hours - money paid direct to charity

Andrew Mitchell

- Investec, £12,000pa for two days

- Montrose Associates, £36,000pa for 8 days

- Ernst & Young, £30,000pa for five days

- Arch Emerging Partners, £15,000pa for 2.5 days

- SouthBridge, adviser on African matters to Rwanda-based company, £39,600pa for 9 days

- Kingsley Capital Partners, £50,000pa for 8 days plus share options

- Total £182,600 for 34.5 days

Sir Robert Neill

- Weightmans LLP, £15,000pa for 72 hours

- Substantia Group, £12,000pa for 72 hours

- Masonic Charitable Foundation, £7,500 for 10 hours (one-off payment)

- Total £34,500 for 154 hours

Owen Paterson

- Randox Laboratories, £99,996pa for 192 hours

- Lynn's Country Foods, £12,000pa for 24 hours

- Total £111,996 for 216 hours

Andrew Percy

- Iogen Corporation (Canada), a clean energy company, £36,000pa for 36 hours

Mark Pritchard

- Consumer Credit Association, £4,500pa for 24 hours (a client of Mark Pritchard Advisory)

John Redwood

- Epic Private Equity, £5,000pa for 12 hours

Laurence Robertson

- Betting and Gaming Council, £24,000pa for 120 hours

Dean Russell

- EPIFNY Consulting, £2,000 for 28 hours in 2021

Chris Skidmore

- Oxford International Education Group, £10,000pa for 48-96 hours

Julian Smith

- Ryse Hydrogen Ltd, £60,000pa for 20 hours

- Simply Blue Management (UK) Ltd, £24,000pa for 12-24 hours

- MJM Marine Ltd, £60,000pa for 30-40 hours

- Total £144,000pa for 62-84 hours

Royston Smith

- Barker Mill Estates, £18,000 for 90 hours since May 2020