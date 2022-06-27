Breaking News

At least three killed and dozens injured after train derails in Missouri

27 June 2022, 23:00 | Updated: 27 June 2022, 23:54

The crash happened near Mendon in Missouri
The crash happened near Mendon in Missouri. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

At least three people have been killed after a passenger train carrying more than 200 people derailed in Missouri.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 50 people were hurt when the train, which was travelling from Chicago to Los Angeles, came off the track as it collided with a lorry in Mendon, about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, on Monday afternoon.

Police called it a "large-scale event" and a local school is being used as a triage centre.

It is thought the Amtrak train, made up of eight cars, hit a dump truck.

Cpl. Justin Dunn, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the collision happened at an uncontrolled crossing, which does not have lights or devices to warn vehicles when a train is coming. They are common in rural areas.

Two people who died were on the train and one was in the dump truck.

Seven cars derailed and injured people were taken to nearby hospitals.

An investigation into what happened has been launched.

The crash happened near Mendon in Missouri
The crash happened near Mendon in Missouri. Picture: Google Maps

Passenger Robert Nightingale told CNN he was taking a nap when the incident happened.

"I was in my sleeper and I was dozing off. The train was running a bit late so I decided to take a nap before my lunch reservation," he said.

Read more: Toxic gas leak leaves more than a dozen dead and 251 injured in Jordan

"And then everything started to go in slow motion. Like I could feel the tracks go back and forth, back and forth."

Footage from inside the train showed passengers sat and stood in a carriage that is titled on its side, creating a disorientating view as they look around.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wimbledon got under way this week

Wimbledon adds gender neutral toilets in tournament's latest 'woke' move

Britain faces more industrial action as doctors raise the prospect of strikes

Doctors threaten strikes over '30% pay cut' as UK braces for more industrial action

Boris Johnson has been told to reverse cuts to defence spending

Boris told to reverse defence cuts as army head says UK must be ready to fight and win

Boris Johnson could face three defections to Labour, it has been claimed

Boris faces fresh backbench threat as three Tory MPs 'open talks to defect to Labour'

State media showed footage of the leak

Toxic gas leak leaves more than a dozen dead and 251 injured in Jordan

The dog attack happened on a field in Letchworth, off Webb Close and Kyrkeby

Girl, 13, left needing reconstructive surgery after vicious dog attack

Police released a picture of the murdered 35-year-old

Pictured: Woman killed in east London street in late night attack by 'stranger'

Emergency services are on the scene

Shopping centre in Ukraine with 1,000 people inside hit in Russian missile strike

Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Putin will be dead within two years, it has been claimed.

Putin suffering 'grave' illnesses and will be dead in two years, Ukraine spy chief claims

Boris Johnson compared the resistance to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the fight against Nazi Germany

PM compares resistance to Russian invasion of Ukraine to fight against Nazi Germany

Laurence Fox was temporarily banned from Twitter after sharing the "hateful image".

Laurence Fox banned from Twitter for posting 'hateful image' of LGBT Pride swastika

The Queen attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Smiling Queen, 96, stands with walking stick in first outing since Jubilee weekend

Barristers have walked out in a strike over pay and conditions

Barristers walk out of courts in strike over pay with over 1,000 cases affected each day

Plans are being drawn up to reward households who use less power at peak times.

Hard-pressed families could get paid to use less electricity during peak times this winter

Ricci Tres, 29, beat Shiloh Catori in the event in New York

Trans woman, 29, beats girl, 13, to win women's skateboarding contest in NYC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Railway stock

Three killed as passenger train is derailed in US state

Abortion Arizona Protests

US state courts wrestle with abortion laws following Supreme Court ruling
Kate Forbes

Forbes presses UK Government for action over ‘astronomical’ energy price rises
Russia Griner

US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court

Ukraine Russia War

Scores feared dead after Russian missile hits Ukrainian shopping centre
Germany G7 Summit

Zelensky tells G7 leaders that Ukraine forces face crucial moment
Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘pouring fire’ on eastern Ukrainian city as offensive mounts
Norway Shooting

Suspect in fatal Oslo Pride attack ordered held in pre-trial detention
Poland Russia Ukraine War

War-damaged Russian weapons go on display in Poland

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs receives lifetime honour at BET Awards

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London