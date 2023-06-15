Mum, 40, hits out at jealous parents for slamming her 'sexy' school run outfits

Sabine Roll-Cohen likes to wear 'sexy' outfits on the school run. Picture: social media

A mum has vowed never to change her outfits to please others despite suffering stigma at the school gates because of how she dresses.

Sabine Roll-Cohen, from north London, claims she's a victim of "hotphobia," an internet trend referring to someone who is victimised because of their good looks.

She says this is because she wears outfits that make her feel sexy when she takes her children to school.

The personal shopper said: "'I like to wear small shorts, or a low dress, or a tiny crop top, I like to feel sexy.

"Every woman should look after themselves. I don't go out much anymore, so the school run is my reason to get dressed, so why not wear a nice outfit?"

Sabine Roll-Cohen says other mums should look after themselves and are jealous of her physique. Picture: social media

Speaking to The Sun she added: "The other mums don't talk to me when I look nice, they just turn their noses up.

"On the flip side, when the mum wears her jogging bottoms, she claims the other mums tend to speak to her.

She claims the other women are "bigger and less sexy" than her after having children, and she thinks it "annoys them" that she "doesn't go to the gym" but still has a "good body".

Sabine also claims she gets "dirty looks" while she's out shopping due to the sexy outfits she wears, but she's "bored" of the way other mums dress.

The fashion-loving mum, who "still feels young", wishes people would be "a bit more daring" with their outfits.

Sabine thinks it's something deeper than them thinking it's inappropriate and believes other mums are "jealous" of her physique.

But she doesn't care what the other mums think and the one person who does appreciate her sexy style is her husband of seven years, Beto.

Beto, who tells Sabine she's "gorgeous" also says he "wouldn't change her for the world," so she doesn't worry what others think of her.