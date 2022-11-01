Mum and baby caught in 'firework wars' as 'gangs' cause Halloween chaos at Stratford station

1 November 2022, 08:08

A mum and baby appeared to be hit during the 'firework wars'.
A mum and baby appeared to be hit during the 'firework wars'. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A mum and baby have been hit by fireworks after Stratford bus station descended into chaos on Halloween, with suspected gangs hurling the explosives at crowds during rush hour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Videos shared on social media showed groups of young people hurling fireworks at one another outside Westfield shopping centre, with innocent passers by caught in the crossfire.

One clip showed a mum with a baby in a pram get hit by an explosion.

Police were seen trying to get the crowds under control, with a teen girl having been arrested amid the disorder.

The 'Halloween meet-up' appeared to have been planned online, with a TikTok video instructing those getting involved to wear Halloween masks and all black for the 'firework wars'.

One person tweeted: "Stratford Bus Station in East London has been evacuated. Many, many police and a search helicopter above. Looks fairly serious."

Read more: Two schoolgirls left with 'significant injuries' after bus crashes into motorbike in East London

Read more: Man arrested for attempted murder after commuter shoved onto tube tracks and another two attacked

The Metropolitan Police said it received a call about fireworks being set off during peak rush hour as commuters travelled home.

Its Territorial Support Group could be seen patrolling the streets surrounding the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called at 6.24pm on Monday, October 31 to reports that a group of people were setting off fireworks near to Stratford Bus Station.

"Officers attended and no injuries were reported.

"A teenage girl was arrested after a firework was thrown towards officers.

"She remains in custody at an east London police station. Enquiries are ongoing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince William spoke out at Mr Bashir's interview previously

Fury as Netflix's The Crown to dramatise Diana's interview with Bashir - despite William's pleas for it to never be seen again
Exclusive
The Home Secretary refused to send migrants to hotels in Tory voting areas, it has been claimed

Suella Braverman 'refused hotel bookings for migrants because they were in Tory areas'

Bird flu is expected to cause a turkey shortage over Christmas

Warning over 'severe' Christmas turkey shortage due to bird flu outbreak

Jade Croucher and her parents

Grieving sister of Leah Croucher says family have 'worst nightmare' that she was murdered by convicted sex offender

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak

'It's going to be tough': Warning of tax rises for everyone in desperate bid to pay back £50billion into public purse

Gary Lineker during the FA cup semi-final

Football legend Gary Lineker 'not afraid' to 'p*** off Qatar' at World Cup

The scene of the crash tonight

Two schoolgirls left with 'significant injuries' after bus crashes into motorbike in East London

Andrew Marr on LBC tonight

Andrew Marr says Braverman is 'swimming hard' and compares Commons speech to 'disgusting' sewage leak

Elon Musk has fired Twitter's board and wants to charge people to keep their blue ticks

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board making him sole director of social media firm

Finchley Road Underground Station

Man arrested for attempted murder after commuter shoved onto tube tracks and another two attacked

Suella Braverman was addressing MPs in the Commons on migration one day after a firebomb attack on a processing centre in Dover

'Invasion of the South Coast': Braverman admits illegal migration is 'out of control' as she fights to keep her job

London Underground and National Rail signs

When are the November rail strikes? National Rail and London Underground confirm new dates

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in November?

Fire breaks out the scene on Sunday as emergency services investigate migrants are evacuated

Police search Bucks home after man, 66, firebombs Dover migrant centre then kills himself

The social media giant appears to be experiencing a major global outage

Thousands unable to access Instagram saying their accounts have been suddenly suspended

Cormac Roth (L) who has died after a battle with cancer. Pictured right with his father at the Cannes film festival last year

Son of actor Tim Roth dies aged 25 after cancer battle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pensioner examining her energy bills

When do pensioners get their cost of living payment 2022?

Police at the scene in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham where one woman died and another was injured in a double stabbing

Woman knifed to death and another seriously injured in stabbing in east London

Lee Jihan has been confirmed among the victims of the crush in South Korea

K-pop star Lee Jihan killed in crowd surge in Seoul in South Korea

Bird flu cases are on the rise, leading to mandatory regulations for flock owners

UK’s chief veterinary officer orders bird and poultry owners across England to keep flocks indoors as bird flu cases soar
Ex-MI6 spy who exposed Trump-Russia ties reveals ‘pretty spooky’ moment he knew he was being watched

Ex-MI6 spy who exposed Trump-Russia ties reveals ‘spooky’ moment he knew he was being watched
Elon Musk pictured carrying a sink into Twitter's HQ

Twitter users 'face paying $20 monthly subscription fee for blue ticks'

Cost of living payment as someone works out household bills on calculator

When do you get the second cost of living payment from the government?

The met officer has been jailed for 22 months

Serving Met Police officer jailed after stealing £80 from wallet handed into police

Suella Braverman has insisted documents she shared were not classified

Under fire Braverman admits forwarding work documents to personal phone six times

The suspect can be seen bursting into flames as the taser is deployed

Shocking moment fleeing motorcyclist is engulfed in fireball after police taser ignites petrol-filled backpack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions
‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels
Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC
James blasts Daily Mail

James O’Brien berates the right-wing media for their 'destructive' reporting of migrant centre bomb attack
John Sweeney reveals why the best stories don't come from the well-behaved

The best stories don't come from the well-behaved writes John Sweeney

David Lammy has clashed with a caller saying complaining about childcare is 'demeaning'

Complaining about childcare costs is ‘demeaning’, says childminder

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit