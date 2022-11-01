Mum and baby caught in 'firework wars' as 'gangs' cause Halloween chaos at Stratford station

A mum and baby appeared to be hit during the 'firework wars'. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A mum and baby have been hit by fireworks after Stratford bus station descended into chaos on Halloween, with suspected gangs hurling the explosives at crowds during rush hour.

Videos shared on social media showed groups of young people hurling fireworks at one another outside Westfield shopping centre, with innocent passers by caught in the crossfire.

One clip showed a mum with a baby in a pram get hit by an explosion.

Police were seen trying to get the crowds under control, with a teen girl having been arrested amid the disorder.

The 'Halloween meet-up' appeared to have been planned online, with a TikTok video instructing those getting involved to wear Halloween masks and all black for the 'firework wars'.

One person tweeted: "Stratford Bus Station in East London has been evacuated. Many, many police and a search helicopter above. Looks fairly serious."

The Metropolitan Police said it received a call about fireworks being set off during peak rush hour as commuters travelled home.

Its Territorial Support Group could be seen patrolling the streets surrounding the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called at 6.24pm on Monday, October 31 to reports that a group of people were setting off fireworks near to Stratford Bus Station.

"Officers attended and no injuries were reported.

"A teenage girl was arrested after a firework was thrown towards officers.

"She remains in custody at an east London police station. Enquiries are ongoing."