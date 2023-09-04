Mum left fuming after waking up to find husband gave their baby son very extreme haircut

4 September 2023, 18:01

Before and after the haircut
Before and after the haircut. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A mother has been left upset after waking up to find her partner had given their baby son a very drastic new look.

Jamie's husband told her to have a lie-in so she could get a proper rest. But while she was sleeping, he had a play with the scissors and gave their baby boy a mohawk.

She was shocked by the result and shared pictures on a Facebook group for children's hairstyles.

Jamie wrote: "WARNING, Don’t trust your husband when he says you can sleep in!!!"You will wake up to your baby having a drastic style change."

She said she was only a "little bit" upset by the change because their little boy looked so "cute" with his new haircut.

The little boy before the haircut
The little boy before the haircut. Picture: Facebook

Despite the fact she had come round to the haircut, commenters on her post said they were upset on her behalf.

"Oh nah I’d be p***** if I woke up and my husband cut my kids hair lol," one person said.

Another wrote: "I'll be honest I’d be livid how could he make such a big change without discussing it with the other partner first?"

Another said: "Nahhh I’d be livid".

"I’d be signing divorce papers same day," another commenter added.

Jamie responded to the criticism of her husband in good humour.

After the haircut
After the haircut. Picture: Facebook

She said: "I posted this in the middle of the night when I was nursing my newborn and then when I woke up next I saw all the comments.

"To give a little more context there was a legitimate reason my husband shaved some of his hair. When my husband went to get our one year old out of his crib he had blood all over in his hair.

"Hubby couldn’t figure out where it was coming from so he got the buzzer. Turns out he just has a sore behind his ear.

"I am just glad my husband took care of the situation."

Some people even liked the new haircut.

One wrote: "Ok, but that’s adorable. He went from a baby to a man with that haircut!"

