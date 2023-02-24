Neighbours call police on boy, 3, for being naked at window after a bath

Staffordshire Police told the woman's son he 'shouldn't hang naked in the window'. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A mum has said she was left feeling like a criminal after a neighbour called police because her three-year-old son was 'standing naked in the window' after having a bath.

Alex Stockton, 27, was shocked when she answered the door and saw two police officers towering over her and her son, who was "totally afraid".

Police told Ms Stockton they had received a report of a 'naked child standing in the window' before pointing at her son and saying 'yes, it was this one'.

Officers even warned Ms Stockton's son, Marley, "not to hang in the windows with no clothes on".

“He hid behind me and stared. He was totally afraid, which is ridiculous when you think all he did was get his bum out," Ms Stockton told The Sun.

“Any tiny child with a police officer towering over them with handcuffs on their belt would be scared.”

Ms Stockton slammed police for attending over what she thinks was a trivial matter, adding that "there are thugs and murderers out there".

"Why are they wasting time on a naked three-year-old?," she asked.

Staffordshire Police was put into special measures last year. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called following concerns for the welfare of a child who reportedly was naked in a window of a property.

"Officers attended a short time later. The child was found in the company of its mother."

Staffordshire Police was put into special measures by the police watchdog last year.