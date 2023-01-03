Murder investigation launched after human remains found in pond in Essex

3 January 2023, 15:10 | Updated: 3 January 2023, 15:13

Police vehicles at the scene in Harlow where the human remains were found in a pond
Police vehicles at the scene in Harlow where the human remains were found in a pond. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after human remains were found in a pond in Essex.

Police were called on New Year's Eve to reports of a 'suspicious object' floating in a pond in Harlow. Officers said today that the remains may have been in the water 'for several weeks'.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said: "We were called shortly before 2pm on Saturday by (a) member of the public who reported a suspicious object in the water."

He said that under the circumstances in which the body was found police believe the person's death is suspicious, adding that the investigation is in its early stages.

Police have cordoned off entrances to the green wooded area surrounding Oakwood Pond, Harlow, where the human remains were found on New Years Eve.

Mr Kirby said they expect the cordon to be in place for several days as they carry out searches of the area, including draining a pond.

Police are still working to identify the victim.

Mr Kirby said police are unsure at this stage if the human remains are linked to a missing person's case.

He said: "We will always contact organisations particularly those responsible for managing missing persons."

"Some witnesses have indicated that the human remains have been there for some time."

"I think the indication is several weeks certainly."

"We are keeping a really open mind as to how the remains ended up there," he added.

Asked in what time frame police are expect to get forensic results back, he said: "Hopefully we should get some forensic test results by the end of the week.

"As soon as we've identified the victim then we are in a much better place."

"We are working relentlessly to make sure those responsible are brought to justice," he added.

