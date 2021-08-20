Murder investigation launched after bodies of man and woman found at separate homes

A woman's body was found in a property on Ashbridge Street in Westminster. Picture: Google Street View

By Nick Hardinges

A murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of a man and woman were found at separate homes in Westminster.

The victims were discovered within hours of each other at two addresses in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers believe the deaths are linked but no arrests have yet been made.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Ashbridge Street, Westminster, at just gone 9:30pm on Thursday after concerns were raised over the well-being of people inside the property.

A man's body was found at a property in nearby Jerome Crescent. Picture: Google Street View

Met officers found a 45-year-old woman with a knife wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just hours later, at 2:15am on Friday, police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man with a knife injury at a property in Jerome Crescent under half a mile away.

Paramedics confirmed the 59-year-old man had died.

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the woman's relatives.

The two properties are just a matter of minutes apart on foot. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: "At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but at this stage we are treating these crimes as linked.

"We are very keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around Ashbridge Street or Jerome Crescent overnight. No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, please do get in touch."

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, police commander for Westminster, said: "Crime scenes are in place in Ashbridge Street and Jerome Crescent and additional police resources and patrols have been deployed throughout the area to provide local reassurance.

"Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to approach patrol officers. To pass on information please call 101."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious should call 101, giving the reference 7227/19AUG.