Murder investigation launched after two people killed in house fire in east London

By Kieran Kelly

A murder investigation is under way after two people died in a house fire in east London.

Police said on Tuesday that an "incident" may have occurred outside the address before the fire started at the property in Forest Road, Walthamstow.

The fire broke out shortly after 10pm on Sunday, April 21. Two people were found dead inside the property.

Detectives have said they believe the fire was started deliberately.

“We believe that there may have been an incident outside the address in Forest Road before the fire started and I am very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed something or perhaps has doorbell or dashcam footage,” said detective chief inspector Matt Webb said.

“We are working hard to identify the two people who sadly died in the fire, not least so that their families and loved ones can be notified.”

“Two people’s lives have been cut short as a result of this fire. If you have heard something or have information relating to the incident please don’t hesitate to get in touch,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD7022/21Apr.