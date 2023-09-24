Police launch murder investigation after woman, in her 50s, found dead with multiple injuries in Blackpool

24 September 2023, 07:19

Cops were called to Redcar Road, Blackpool
Cops were called to Redcar Road, Blackpool. Picture: Google Maps
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman in her 50s was found dead with 'multiple injuries'.

Cops rushed to Redcar Road, Blackpool, at around 11pm on Thursday following reports of an unexpected death.

The victim has been identified as Alison Dodds.

Her death is now being treated as suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with Alison's family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"This is a tragic case, but our investigation team are determined to find out the full circumstances surrounding her death

"We appreciate that this incident will have caused concern in the community and so I would like to reassure people that we have stepped up patrols in the area, and you can expect to see a visible police presence for some time."

