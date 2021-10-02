Murder probe launched after man fatally shot near house party in south London

A man was fatally shot near a house party in London. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead near a house party in south London.

Officers were called shortly before 5am on Saturday to reports of a male shot in Birdhurst Road, Croydon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, attended but the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The murder investigation will be led by DCI Katherine Goodwin of Specialist Crime, with police keen to hear from anyone who was at the nearby house party.

DCI Goodwin said: "My thoughts are with the family of the victim. They will be supported by specialist officers.

"Although our inquiries are at a very early stage, I believe the victim may have attended a house party which continued through the early hours of Saturday morning, near to the scene of the shooting in Birdhurst Road, Croydon.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at that party.

"Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there.

"I also want to appeal for any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who may have relevant dashcam or other footage to please get in touch."

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244 or Crimestoppers anonymously.