Murder probe launched as man dies in 'random and unprovoked' Oxford Street stabbing

The incident happened at Oxford Circus in London. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 60-year-old man died following a "random and unprovoked" stabbing in central London.

Police raced to the scene just before 8pm on Thursday to reports a man stabbed at Oxford Circus, close to the junction with Regent Street, W1.

The victim was raced to hospital but despite best efforts by medics he succumbed to his injuries.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a central London police station.

The victim's next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"This is being treated as a random and unprovoked assault and we are not actively looking for anybody else in connection with the incident," said Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, from the Specialist Crime Command.

"I would like to reassure the public that this is not believed to be linked to terrorism."

DCI Tuntall then asked for witnesses to come forward.

“It is clear that this area of Oxford Circus was very busy at the time of the attack," she said,

"Members of the public intervened to detain the suspect and I hope to trace and speak to them, to secure their accounts and offer support.

"In particular, I would like to trace two young males with skateboards who led this intervention.

"I am appealing to any person who witnessed the assault, or who has mobile phone footage, to contact us.

"I am also appealing to the owners of any passing cars with dashcams to check whether they have recorded the incident."

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7129/01Jul, or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.