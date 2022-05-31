Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

31 May 2022, 10:11

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer
Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Britain's domestic cats must muzzled to avoid native birds being "hunted to extinction" according to a prominent peer.

The call came from Viscount Monckton, former UKIP deputy leader, following a new study which found UK cats kill 160-270 million small animals a day.

Writing for the Daily Mail the peer compared Britain's "serial killer" cats to "the Nazis over-running the Maginot Line", adding they kill with "brutal sadism".

Viscount Monckton referenced fresh research from the University of Reading and Royal Holloway College, University of London, which suggested cats kill significantly more small animals than previously thought.

The study concluded they are responsible for up to 270 animal deaths in Britain annually, a significant rise on the 100 million previously estimated by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

The peer commented: "I have a message for and for all who keep cats. If you let them out, particularly at night or if you are not with them, put a muzzle on them.

"A cat curfew might be hard to enforce, but muzzles are a simple solution."Dog-owners are obliged to keep their dogs in their own gardens, or under close control when they take them for a walk. No such rule applies to cats.

"Yet cats usually do not eat their prey. Like the foxes to which they are related, they hunt for the sake of hunting and kill for the sake of killing.

"For Nature’s sake, please muzzle your moggies before Britain’s native birds are hunted to extinction."

READ MORE: 'One of the very best' - Brave police dog dies chasing down moped thieves

The University of Reading and Royal Holloway College research, based on 79 cats, found each "suburban" cat in the UK kills an average of 15 animals each year, versus 34 for their "country cat" counterparts.

It also concluded collar bells don't work, with those cats that had one fitted on average killing more animals than those which didn't.

Dr Rebecca Thomas from Royal Holloway, one of the researchers who carried out the study, pointed out British cats live in highly unnatural conditions and have no natural predators.

She said: "They reach incredibly and unnaturally high densities, especially in suburban environments.

"They get fed by their owners and given veterinary care, so you could consider them mini super-predators."

Cats Protection, a charity which exists to safeguard Britain's felines, admits hunting is "natural behaviour" for cats.

To counter this it recommends cat owners keep their cats "inside at night, and during dawn and dusk" and "provide them with plenty of interactive play sessions and enrichment toys".

Viscount Monckton concluded: "Muzzling cats will not hurt them. Many dogs are muzzled when they go out and about.

"Muzzling stops cats from hurting and killing birds, as well as baby hedgehogs, rabbits and other small mammals."

READ MORE: Autistic man, 51, sues Sainsbury's for banning his assistance cat Chloe

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Only one UK police force hitting key 999 10-second response target

Only one UK police force hits key 999 ten-second response target

Andrea Leadson slammed Boris Johnson

Battered Boris accused of "unacceptable failings" by ex-ally Andrea Leadsom

Chaos has broken out at Britain's airports

Airport shambles: Police drafted in to tell holidaymakers their flight is cancelled

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail term

Boris Becker will not appeal against jail term for hiding £2.5million after bankruptcy

Council killjoys have been banning bunting for the Platinum Jubilee

'Enjoy the Platinum Jubilee': Boris urges council killjoys to approve street parties

Father and son guilty of murdering thief

Vigilante father and son guilty of murdering thief with a ninja sword

Liverpool fans were subjected to pepper spraying by police

French police back Liverpool fans and call for minister to go after Champions League chaos

Putin wants to capture the Donbas, after narrowing his aim from the start of the war amid humiliating setbacks

Russian army risks 'collapse' as Putin sees casualties as 'price worth paying'

Travel chaos is expected to get worse in coming days

Ministers slam airlines for 'completely unacceptable' cuts amid half-term hell at airports

Asylum seekers could receive notices by the end of the week.

Dozens of migrants 'face receiving Rwanda deportation notices in days'

Ellee Nicoll, a shop worker at a Swindon Co-Op, was jailed after she groomed a teenage girl into a sexual relationship.

Co-op worker jailed for grooming teenage schoolgirl into having sex by buying her gifts

Monkeypox cases have increased in England

Further 71 monkeypox cases identified in England taking UK total to 179

Barclays is to shut 27 more branches this year

Barclays shuts 27 more branches bringing its total closure to 103 this year

The Metropolitan Police is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police watchdog probes strip-search of a third child by the Met

The quake occurred near Wem

'Houses shake' as 3.8m earthquake 'rocks' West Midlands

Samantha Markle insists the door is open for Meghan to contact her father

'The door is open for Meghan to contact her father', half-sister Samantha says

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of a building destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

War crimes meeting being held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war
European Council President Charles Michel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels on Monday

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

The collapsed building

Crowd confronts cleric after Iran tower collapse kills 33

A girl sits on a swing outside destroyed buildings in Irpin, Ukraine

Battle of Sievierodonetsk rages in Ukraine as Russia is blamed for food crisis
A school building stands behind a tree with an American flag and crime scene tape at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Finger pointed at man who made ‘wrong decision’ as 19 children were murdered
People gather at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school
Hurricane Agatha off the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state, Mexico

Hurricane Agatha sets record after slamming into Mexico at 105mph
Russia Ukraine War Europe

EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

Russia Ukraine War Europe

Zelensky addresses EU leaders as divisions remain over oil embargo
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff (BFM TV via AP)

French 32-year-old journalist killed in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racist origins of Windrush scandal, says journalist

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racism that led to Windrush, says journalist
Author explains fascinating history of metric system amidst imperial measurements row

Author explains fascinating history of metric system amid imperial measurements row
'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London