'Hardworking and dedicated' soldier collapses and dies during 'brutal' training drill, as police 'launch probe'

Nabin Thapa died. Picture: MoD

By Kit Heren

Police are investigating the death of a soldier who died during a "brutal" training exercise.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Private Nabin Thapa, 35, of 6 regiment of the Royal Logistics Corps, died during a drill at the Driffield Training Area in South Yorkshire last Thursday.

Civilian police are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death, the Mail Online reported. A civilian investigation takes precedence over a military probe.

Lieutenant Colonel Jen, Pte Thapa's commanding officer, said:"Private Nabin Thapa’s devastating death is felt very deeply. Private Thapa achieved an incredible amount since he joined the Army in 2019, including completing an operational deployment with the United Nations in Cyprus.

"He was an extremely hardworking and dedicated soldier who led by example. Often found using his knowledge to develop more junior soldiers, he was a well-respected and popular member of the Regiment. He will be greatly missed.

"Private Thapa’s family have our deepest condolences and are in the Regiment’s thoughts at this tragic time."

Read more: British soldier, 24, dies after falling into river after night out while stationed Estonia

Read more: 'Lovely' soldier, 18, who walked with Queen's coffin during funeral procession found dead at London barracks

Private Nabin Thapa died. Picture: MoD

Many of Pte Thapa's regimental colleagues also paid tribute to him after his death.

Corporal Limbu said: "When I first met Nabin Thapa back in 2020 whilst on my posting at 6 Regiment RLC, he seemed a very calm person with quiet nature. We have been through lots of hard and fast ups and down and many good times together. We used to eat, laugh, sing, play guitar together, which feels like just yesterday.

"Nabin was not only a soldier but also an artist, on another side he was a very good guitarist as well.“As a soldier Nabin was one of the most excellent soldiers I have met, full of enthusiasm.

"He never failed the Army and kept the standards of all the core values of Army in every aspect. He was a down to earth person with a very good heart who never wanted to see people around him in trouble.

"Left too early Bro, Rest in Peace."

Pte Thapa died during a 'brutal' training drill. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tracey said: "Pte Thapa was a highly professional, selfless and outgoing soldier whose positivity and optimism were infectious. His innate cheerfulness was especially welcome during difficult, adverse, and challenging times.

"A hugely capable soldier with a big heart to match, Nabin will be greatly missed by the 6 Regiment RLC community. My thoughts and prayers go out to Nabin's family at this most difficult time."

Some 155 UK troops died during training drills between January 2000 and August 2022, 104 of whom were soldiers.

Pte Thapa's death came just a day after another unnamed soldier died during a training exercise in Wales.

An Army spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier on 20th September 2023 at Sennybridge Training Area.

"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"The circumstances surrounding this death will be investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time."

