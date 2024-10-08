Bake-Off star Nadiya Hussain shares shock diagnosis in emotional video message to fans

8 October 2024, 09:19

Nadiya Hussain
Nadiya Hussain. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Nadiya Hussain has shared some shock health news with fans in an emotional video message to her fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Great British Bake Off winner said doctors had found that she had two autoimmune diseases after two years of health concerns.

Hussain, who won the 2015 edition of the show, urged her 900,000 Instagram followers to look after their health and take time to relax, saying she was a person "who burns the candle at both ends".

She did not explain her health conditions in more detail, saying that she might be able to reveal more at a later date.

Hussain, 39, said: "I cannot express enough the importance of taking care of yourself. I am the kind of person who burns the candle at both ends, takes care of everyone else's needs but my own."

Read more: Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain gives tips on eating in cost of living crisis having come from a 'no-waste household'

Read more: Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' disease diagnosis

"I don't take time out for myself. I don't really know what that means or what that feels like. Not really.

"And when I do take time for myself, I feel incredibly guilty."

Hussain said that when she does take time to do other things it's because she is "running errands" or "helping" others.

But she says she still feels "really guilty about that."

Nadiya Hussain
Nadiya Hussain. Picture: Alamy

Hussain said her "alone time, me time, keep my mind and body healthy time is very, very minimal", which is "really bad."

She said she had been thinking more about her health as she turns 40 this year.

"But recently, mostly this year, but over the course of two years, I've been quite unwell," she added. "I've just been getting quite sick."

She said: "And over the course of the two years, I've been diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases, which I'm not going to go into now.

"I will go into in the future when I know more about it and when I have a better handle on it and when I understand it a little bit better.

"But till then, like I cannot express, like I cannot express the importance of listening to your body, of taking care of yourself.

Nadiya Hussain
Nadiya Hussain. Picture: Getty

Hussain added: 'I'm the worst at that. I'm not very good at it at all. I will only ever take care of myself when my body's in shutdown.'

"And that's not good for you. We need to take more care of ourselves.

"We need to take more time in our care and our well-being, mental and physical.

She said that it's "been a really tough year because of all the tests and trying to work stuff out and getting my head around things.

"But I feel like it's really important to come out the other side and... really be grateful for and feel blessed that although, you know, it'd be great not to be sick, I'm here."

Nadiya Hussain on how to cut expenses during the cost of living crisis

She said that her health is "really what matters" and she needs to do "all the things that I can to positively impact myself mentally and physically. And that's all I can really do."

Hussain said that her takeaway was to "listen to your body."

"And I really want to come on here and share that with you guys, because I think we don't say that to each other enough.

"And I certainly don't. I think mums don't say it to each other. I think women mums just are not very good at it. And I know the mums that I know are not very good at it either.

"So take care of yourself. Listen to your body. Listen to your instincts and press push. If there's something not right, press push. Make sure you get to the bottom of it.

"And I don't think I would have got to the bottom of it if I hadn't pressed and pushed because I could feel that there was something wrong.

"So... follow your instincts and know that what you're feeling is not in your head. And you're probably very well right.

"So just trust your own instincts and take care of yourselves."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson likens Downing Street decor to 'a crack den' as he defends lavish £200k refurb amid Starmer gift row

Boris Johnson likens Downing Street decor to 'a crack den' as he defends lavish £200k refurb amid Starmer gift row

Breaking
Breaking News

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner cleared of all charges at unrelated sex crimes trial

Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike

France’s Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Paris

France’s new government faces no-confidence vote as far right offers support

A view of Mount Dhaulagiri from the Thorung La pass in Nepal

Five Russian climbers die in fall on world’s seventh highest peak

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has denied lying about Partygate

'Total tripe': Boris Johnson denies lying about Partygate scandal and says he wasn't 'having a knees-up'

Exclusive
Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'

Close up of male hands pouring tap water into a glass in the kitchen. White sink and blurred background

Water companies ordered to pay customers £158m following poor performance

Exclusive
Brexit is currently a 'nine out of ten'

Brexit is currently a 'nine out of ten' and it 'saved lives', Boris Johnson tells LBC

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said people had forgotten the horror of October 7

'People forget the horror of October 7': Boris Johnson slams government for 'incoherent' Israel policy

Melbourne, Australia. 08th Oct, 2024. Jacob Hersant speaks to the media outside the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in Melbourne, Tuesday, October 8, 2024. (AAP Image/Con Chronis) NO ARCHIVING Credit: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

Self-declared Nazi becomes first person convicted under Australian state's 'far-Right salute ban'

Investigation launched after man filmed destroying memorial to victims of October 7 massacre

Man, 58, arrested following hate crime probe after footage shows 'evil' man destroying memorial to October 7 victims

Colleagues of killer nurse Lucy Letby ‘bullied by senior staff’ after raising concerns

Colleagues of killer nurse Lucy Letby ‘bullied by senior staff’ after raising concerns

Koreas Tensions Yoon

North Korea’s Kim again threatens to use nuclear weapons against South Korea, US

Hurricane Milton

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as communities recover from Helene and Ian

Australia Nazi Salute

First person convicted in Australia’s Victoria state over outlawed Nazi salute

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Harris

Harris calls Trump ‘irresponsible’ for spreading Helene misinformation

Phillip Schofield sent a bombshell message to Holly Willoughby

Revealed: Phillip Schofield's bombshell message to Holly Willoughby amid affair scandal

Jack Grealish has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood

Jack Grealish welcomes first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood and reveals sweet name

Milton has rapidly strengthened to become a Category 5 hurricane

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as it strengthens into Category 5 storm

Robert Jenrick defended his comments.

Robert Jenrick insists he was 'defending UK special forces' after claim they 'kill rather than capture' terrorists
Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Play Store app icon on smartphone screen

US judge orders Google to open its Android app store to competition

Cissy Houston singing

Cissy Houston, Whitney’s Grammy-winning mother, dies at 91

The pair reportedly broke up a few weeks ago.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'headed for divorce' after splitting 'weeks ago'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump suggests migrants who commit murder do so because ‘it’s in their genes’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit