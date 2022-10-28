Top US politician Nancy Pelosi's husband violently attacked in break-in at family home

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House speaker Nancy, has been violently assaulted. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Senior US politician Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been violently attacked in a break-in at their home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Pelosi, the spouse of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives – one of the most important political jobs in America – has been taken to hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect has been arrested.

Mrs Pelosi’s spokesman said: "Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr Pelosi.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

Read more: Elon Musk owns Twitter: Billionaire completes takeover of company and wields axe on top executives

"Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."

Mr Pelosi was previously in the headline for being sentenced to five days in prison in California after a drink-drive conviction following a crash in May.

Read more: Harvey Weinstein 'raped future wife of California governor', court hears

The real estate mogul and venture capital boss served one night in jail.

Mrs Pelosi is a divisive figure in US politics. The 82-year-old has had a long career in politics, serving for years as the Democratic party's speaker and one of its key figures.

She is often loathed by Republicans and was a figure of hate for Trump supporters. Her office was targeted during the 2021 US Capitol riots.