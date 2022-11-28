National Grid cancels proposed use of blackout prevention plan on Tuesday

The national grid measures set to be implemented on Tuesday have now been cancelled. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The National Grid has announced it will no longer be implement its blackout scheme on Tuesday night, aimed at reducing the country's energy consumption.

The first proposed use of the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), which has been tested twice before, was scheduled to start at a time of peak demand - as French nuclear power plants announced they'd be unable to help the UK with demand.

The scheme sees households who have signed up to the initiative paid to reduce energy consumption by turning off key appliances.

Tuesday night was set to see the UK's energy usage skyrocket - a night which will also see England go head-to-head with Wales in the final 'Group B' World Cup game.

The proposed use of the scheme has been cancelled by the National Grid. Picture: Contributor: Justin Kase z12z / Alamy Stock Photo

The scheme, which launched at the start of November, will compensate households and businesses in exchange for reducing energy usage at peak times.

On Monday morning, National Grid said: "An anticipated DFS requirement has been published for tomorrow - Tuesday 29/11/2022.

"This is an indication that a DFS service requirement might be published today at 14:30."

A further notice at 2.30pm then said: "There is no longer considered to be a requirement for DFS."

When initiated, those taking part in the scheme will get a message asking them to turn off appliances at a particular time in exchange for £3 per kilowatt-hour saved.

The scheme wills see a reduction in households and businesses energy use on a national scale.

EDF are currently unable to help with supply. Picture: Contributor: Loop Images Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Currently, the UK usually relies on France to subsidise the UK's energy demands. However, the French nuclear power industry - which accounts for around 75% of France's electricity generation - is currently in turmoil.

More than half of the reactors run by state energy company EDF are currently closed as a result of maintenance and technical problems.

The result means France would not have the excess capacity to cover UK demand if required.

The turmoil in France follows restricted energy supplies across Europe following the invasion of Ukraine.

It follows warnings that energy blackouts could become more regular in the coming months.