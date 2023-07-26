Natwest boss to step down after leaking information about Nigel Farage's bank account

26 July 2023, 06:53 | Updated: 26 July 2023, 06:56

Dame Alison Rose will step down
Dame Alison Rose will step down. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The head of one of Britain's biggest banking groups has agreed to step down after admitting to leaking private information about Nigel Farage's account to a journalist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Alison Rose, the CEO of the NatWest Group, earlier admitted making "a serious error of judgment" by talking about politician Mr Farage's bank account at Coutts, which is part of the wider group.

In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said: "The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.

"She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her."

In her own resignation statement, Dame Alison thanked her colleagues "for all that they have done", adding: "I remain immensely proud of the progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth."

Read more: 'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

Read more: Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

It came just hours after the bank's board backed the beleaguered CEO, while saying that she would be paid less this year in light of the leak.

The controversy came after Mr Farage presented a 40-page dossier, showing that his Coutts account had been closed partly due to his political views conflicting with the bank's values.

Mr Farage, the founder of the Brexit Party, was a key driving force behind the UK leaving the European Union, and has repeatedly called for lower immigration. These views put him at odds with much of the country, although he also has many supporters.

The evidence, which he got from the bank itself through a data request, contradicted a BBC News story that said Mr Farage's account was closed because he didn't meet the £1 million threshold to bank with Coutts.

Alison Rose
Alison Rose. Picture: Getty

The BBC and its business editor Simon Jack apologised, saying the reporting had been based on information from a "trusted and senior source" but "turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate".

Apologising earlier, Dame Alison said she thought the information was already in the public domain.

She said she had not revealed “any personal financial information” about Mr Farage but admitted: “I left Mr Jack with the impression that the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was solely a commercial one.

"Put simply, I was wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case. I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him."

Sir Howard said the "overall handling of the circumstances surrounding Mr Farage's accounts had been unsatisfactory, with serious consequences for the bank", before promising an independent review, which will be made public.

Columnist for The Telegraph, Simon Heffer calls for NatWest boss's resignation.

Sheldon Mills, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) executive director for consumers and competition, said it had raised concerns about breaches of confidentiality by Coutts and its parent company NatWest.

He also emphasised the importance of a "well-resourced" independent review to investigate the matter "swiftly" and "fully", adding: "On the basis of the review and any steps taken by other authorities, such as the Financial Ombudsman Service or Information Commissioner, on relevant complaints, we will decide if any further action is necessary."

Several Conservative MPs, including Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, had already called on Dame Alison to go. Downing Street had also voiced "significant concerns" about the incident.

The government owns close to 39% of NatWest, after a bailout in the 2008 financial crisis. The government was the majority shareholder until March last year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan has been told that he cannot put signs for his expanded ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on the Hertfordshire border as the row over the scheme escalates.

Hertfordshire bans Sadiq Khan’s Ulez signs and cameras on its boundary amid row over scheme expansion

Police will attend drastically fewer mental health callouts

Police not attending most mental health callouts 'to free up a million hours a year'

North Korea

China and Russia send officials to North Korea for Korean War commemorations

The climate crisis should have been taken into consideration, Decker told LBC

Activists jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge bid to be freed after one says judge didn't take climate into account

The group opened up about when they heard the news of co-star Paul's death.

'It doesn’t feel like he’s gone’: S Club reveal nervous calls they made to Paul Cattermole hours before his death

The UK Foreign Office issued a travel guidance update.

Get ‘appropriate insurance’: Foreign Office's new advice to Greece holidaymakers with wildfires still raging

Joe Lewis has been indicted for insider trading in the US.

British billionaire Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis charged by US authorities for 'brazen' insider trading scheme

Belgium Brussels Attacks

Six guilty over Brussels terror attacks that killed 32 people

APTOPIX Long Island Serial Killings

US police complete search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan

Mexico Missing Students

Report questions Mexican military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

Space Station

Nasa power outage temporarily halts contact with space station

France UNESCO Biden

Jill Biden marks US re-entry into Unesco with flag-raising ceremony in Paris

Earns Microsoft

Microsoft reports 20.1 billion dollar quarterly profit and pledges to lead on AI

Biden Dog

Joe Biden’s dog ‘bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months’

Jet announced the pair have officially tied the knot.

‘We're married!’: Gladiators star Jet ties the knot in intimate ceremony after supermarket meet-cute with wife

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Politics

China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence

Europe Weather

Two dead as Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued

People – Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after reckless driving charge

Russia Putin

Putin plans to visit China in October, says Kremlin

The exploded departure hall pictured at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Tuesday 22 March 2016. At least 13 people have been killed after two explosions in the departure hall of Brussels Airport.

Six bombers convicted for murder for part in Brussels 2016 terrorist attacks which killed 36 people at airport
US Russia Ukraine War Trevor Reed

Marine veteran freed by Russia in prisoner swap injured fighting in Ukraine – US

Israel Politics

Israeli doctors stage walkout after law is passed weakening top court

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, stable after suffering cardiac arrest – spokesman

Biden

Joe Biden signs proclamation for monument to lynched black teenager Emmett Till

Philip was seen buying more knives to replace the ones he used to murder his wife

Knife killer seen in newly-released footage buying new blades to replace the ones he used to stab wife to death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit