Neighbours star Troy Beckwith dies aged 48 as co-stars pay tribute to ‘cheeky pal’ and 'dear friend'

The iconic 90s star on the show has died aged 48. Picture: Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith, who played Michael Martin on the show in the 90s, has died aged 48.

Beckwith played Michael Martin for six years on the soap, from 1992 to 1998. His character, branded ‘Sicko Micko’ has been labelled one of the soap’s greatest villains and iconic characters in the 90s.

His co-star Kym Valentine announced the news in a tribute on social media on Sunday.

Valentine, who played Libby Kennedy, wrote: “It pains me so much to have to say this.

"Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away. Another member of our TV family [has] gone way too soon.

"Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family."

She also confirmed there would be no funeral for the star, as per his final wishes.

The star reportedly died on January 24, although no cause of death has been announced as of yet.

Kym shared a throwback post of the pair. Picture: Social media

Tributes poured in for the soap legend following the news.

Brett Blewitt who recently made a comeback on the show as Brett Stark after more than 28 years, said: “He was such a lovely person.

"Deeply thoughtful and empathetic. Cheeky and playful once out of his shell.

"Way too soon. Love you mate.”

Beckwith’s pal Selina Laine Bonica wrote: “We lost a star and the heaven’s gained one.

"Troy, you were a pain in my a**, but I loved you dearly. I’m just glad you’re free from pain."

The soap’s casting director Jan Russ said: “Dear Troy… That is so sad. Gorgeous boy."

Beckwith was also known for his role as lead character Jeremy ‘Bazza’ Bazlington in the children’s series Pugwall.