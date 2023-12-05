'You shouldn't bring up sensitive topics': Nella Rose justifies clash with Fred Sirieix after I'm A Celebrity elimination

5 December 2023, 07:01

Rose discussed her clash with Fred Sirieix
Rose discussed her clash with Fred Sirieix. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

YouTube influencer Nella Rose has refused to back down on her clash with Fred Sirieix after being eliminated from I'm A Celebrity.

The 26-year-old got into a row with the First Dates star when he told her he was old enough to be her father.

But she accused him of being insensitive about her dead dad, leading to criticism online that she was being unfair to Sirieix who had meant no offence.

She told presenters Ant and Dec after becoming the second elimination from the game show: "I just feel like in the middle of an argument, or in the middle of a disagreement, you shouldn't bring up sensitive topics.

"And I feel like, in the middle of a disagreement, he brought up a sensitive topic. I didn't understand why he would do that."

Rose has lost both her parents.

During an exchange with Sirieix earlier in the jungle, he told her he was old enough to be her father, to which she hit back: "Don't bring up my dead parents, are you stupid?"

Rose clashed with Fred Sirieix in the jungle
Rose clashed with Fred Sirieix in the jungle. Picture: ITV

As she was asked if there could have been a misunderstanding, she said: "It could have been, but things are so heightened in the jungle that everything is a big thing."

She went on: "I'm not usually put in situations where I'm around people that don't have the same kind of walk of life as me.

"So when they have different mindsets, and I hear them, I'm shocked because I'm like, 'People think like this'.

"I automatically have to say something about it, because to me it's just kind of shocking sometimes."

Her row with Sirieix garnered more than 800 Ofcom complaints.

Fred Sirieix told Rose he was old enough to be her father
Fred Sirieix told Rose he was old enough to be her father. Picture: Alamy

She also argued with Nigel Farage over his immigration views, which resulted in hundreds of complaints too.

Rose said he is an "amazing person" but questioned why he thought "like that".

She follows Frankie Dettori in leaving the jungle after being eliminated.

Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have also left I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds.

