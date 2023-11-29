I’m A Celeb’s Nigel Farage and Nella Rose embroiled in clash over cultural appropriation

The pair were caught in yet another row.
The pair were caught in yet another row. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celeb

By Jenny Medlicott

Influencer Nella Rose and Nigel Farage were caught in another clash on I’m A Celeb after disagreeing over their opinions on 'cultural appropriation'.

The pair were embroiled in yet another row on Tuesday night’s episode after a series of clashes over their differing political opinions.

It started out after campmates began discussing the pronunciation of the word “water” in a Patois accent.

Farage quickly interjected, claiming that if a white person were to say the word in that accent they would be accused of “cultural appropriation”.

He told Fred Sirieix: “If you said that, they'd call it cultural appropriation, Fred.”

"It's when suits, they criticise when suits,” Farage continued.

“If a white person does a black accent, that's considered to be a crime. That they should be cancelled.”

But Rose soon cut in, as she explained: “If you’re taking the p***, then you’re taking the p***. If you’re not, then you’re not.”

It all depends on the context, she told the former UKIP leader.

Farage and Rose clashed over their differing opinions on cultural appropriation.
Farage and Rose clashed over their differing opinions on cultural appropriation. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celeb

But Farage replied: “Sort of ‘can’t win’ territory.”

“It’s like when you go to a fancy dress party dressed as something and now the press will say it’s cultural appropriation.”

If he were to go to a party dressed “as a Mexican”, he said, he would face backlash.

But Rose replied: “Yeah, because you can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume [for] fancy dress. The Mexican outfit is tradition to them. That’s been in their culture for decades. That’s why in America, they don’t dress up as Native Americans, because it’s not a joke."

“I don’t know what the rules are,” Farage responded. “There just seems to be this most enormous confusion about what you can and can’t do, can and can’t wear.”

Rose told campmate Jamie Lynn that the UKIP leader's 'delusion' confused her.
Rose told campmate Jamie Lynn that the UKIP leader's 'delusion' confused her. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celeb

While Rose later revealed to campmate Jamie Lynn that she was unbothered by Farage’s comments because she ‘expected it from him’ she said his comments still left her disappointed.

“It's the delusion that confuses me.

“It's the ignorance of like, not caring about other cultures”

She later added: “When Nigel was speaking I was just so disappointed in him because we were getting on so well.”

After Rose was later voted to participate in the episode’s next trial, Farage attempted to reconcile with the influencer following their row, but she refused his approach.

“Speaking to Nigel was the last thing I wanted to do,” she said.

“Nigel’s going to be Nigel at the end of the day. I’m just not going to listen to any of his opinions when it comes to race."

