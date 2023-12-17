'We will fight to the end': Netanyahu says no ceasefire after David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' stop to Gaza war

17 December 2023, 13:44 | Updated: 17 December 2023, 14:01

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to 'fight to the end'
Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to 'fight to the end'.

By Kit Heren

Benjamin Netanyahu has again rejected calls for a ceasefire after Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron called for a "sustainable" halt to the war amid growing global concern over mounting civilian casualties.

The Israeli Prime Minister vowed to "fight to the end", and claimed to have his people's backing, despite protests also breaking out over his army mistakenly killing three Israeli hostages.

Neither Lord Cameron and German foreign affairs minister Annalena Baerbock said they wanted an immediate ceasefire.

But their call for a "sustainable" end to the war is a significant shift in language by the government, and it follows the US also expressing unease about the level of civilian casualties.

Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday
Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

Mr Netanyahu told an Israeli Cabinet meeting on Sunday that the country would fight on, bringing for support a letter written to him by families of IDF soldiers killed in the war.

Mr Netanyahu read from the letter, which said: "You have a mandate to fight; you do not have a mandate to stop in the middle. This is the testament of the fallen.

"The people are strong, with a steadfast spirit. The heroic civilians and soldiers are determined to reach absolute victory. You have a mandate to fight; you do not have a mandate to stop in the middle.

"This is the testament of the fallen and it is our obligation to the living."

Mr Netanyahu said in response that Israel would "fight to the end".

"Hamas must lay down its arms", Lord Cameron and Ms Baerbock write.
"Hamas must lay down its arms", Lord Cameron and Ms Baerbock write.

They wrote in the Sunday Times: "Our goal cannot simply be an end to fighting today. It must be peace lasting for days, years, generations. We therefore support a ceasefire, but only if it is sustainable.

"We know many in the region and beyond have been calling for an immediate ceasefire. We recognise what motivates these heartfelt calls.

"It is an understandable reaction to such intense suffering, and we share the view that this conflict cannot drag on and on. That is why we supported the recent humanitarian pauses."

The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for Gaza's future.

The offensive, triggered by the unprecedented October 7 Hamas' attack on Israel, has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 85% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes. Over 18,000 people are said to have died.

Displaced people have squeezed into shelters mainly in the south in a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

The politicians state: "We do not believe that calling right now for a general and immediate ceasefire, hoping it somehow becomes permanent, is the way forward.

"It ignores why Israel is forced to defend itself: Hamas barbarically attacked Israel and still fires rockets to kill Israeli citizens every day.

"Hamas must lay down its arms", Lord Cameron and Ms Baerbock write.

The offensive, triggered by the unprecedented October 7 Hamas' attack on Israel, has flattened much of northern Gaza.
The offensive, triggered by the unprecedented October 7 Hamas' attack on Israel, has flattened much of northern Gaza.

The foreign ministers said: "Israel has the right to defend itself but, in doing so, it must abide by international humanitarian law.

"Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful co-existence with Palestinians. They have a right to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas.

"But too many civilians have been killed. The Israeli government should do more to discriminate sufficiently between terrorists and civilians, ensuring its campaign targets Hamas leaders and operatives."

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps suggested, to The Times as well, that such an approach would see "hostages released, rockets stop flowing and there's actually a political process in place to make sure that we get to the day after

"I'm very concerned about potentially more people dying through illness and sickness than die through even the effects of the kinetic action of the war," he said.

Benjamin Netanyahu's administration is also facing public anger after Israeli troops on Friday mistakenly shot dead three hostages.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy told LBC&squot;s Sangita Myska on Saturday that the men&squot;s deaths were "an unspeakable and unbearable tragedy".
Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy told LBC's Sangita Myska on Saturday that the men's deaths were "an unspeakable and unbearable tragedy".

Samer Talalka, 22, Yotam Haim, 28, and Alon Shamriz, 26, were killed after being 'mistakenly identified' as terrorists when they approached Israeli soldiers "shirtless and waving a white flag".

An IDF official said on Saturday that "the hostages were fired upon against Israel's rules of engagement", citing an initial investigation into the deaths. Protests erupted in Tel Aviv on Friday night after news emerged of the shootings.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy told LBC's Sangita Myska on Saturday that the men's deaths were "an unspeakable and unbearable tragedy".

"The whole of Israeli society is in a lot of shock and pain today," he said. "I can say last night at Shabbat dinner when the news came through no one could speak for five minutes because everyone was stunned into silence."

Ms West said the cake was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'
Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance
AC/DC cover art

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘committed as ever’ to war after hostage deaths

The singer already has a number of top 10 hits around Europe.

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'
Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops

Hostages were waving white flag when troops shot them dead, says Israeli army

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
