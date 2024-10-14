One dead and multiple injured after train crashes into tree

At least one person has died and six others injured following a train crash in New Jersey. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

At least one person has died and six others injured following a train crash in the US.

The passenger train collided after part of a tree fell across the tracks near Bordentown, New Jersey, on Monday morning at around 6am, according to local reports.

River Line is suspended between Roebling and Bordentown.

Initial reports said a tree came down on the train while it was on the track.

The train had 45 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

The spokesperson said 36 passengers were aboard the train, and the train operator and four riders reported injuries that were not serious.

The crash happened in an area dense with warehouses and trucking.