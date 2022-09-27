New Met Chief promises to be ruthless with racist and misogynist officers in 'zero tolerance' pledge

27 September 2022, 08:10 | Updated: 27 September 2022, 08:57

Mark Rowley has pledged to crack down on racism and misogyny in the Met.
Mark Rowley has pledged to crack down on racism and misogyny in the Met. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

New Met Commissioner Mark Rowley admitted the force hasn't been 'ruthless' enough stamping out racist and misogynistic officers as he promised a zero tolerance approach within the ranks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Mark said his top priority was restoring trust in the police and ensuring less crime and high standards.

"Sadly I'm going to have to spend some time rooting out those officers who have let us down, corrupting our integrity," he said.

"There's racists and misogynists and we haven't been ruthless enough about them."

When asked how he planned to make the changes, Mr Rowley added: "It's about putting more resources in - the right technology - it's about the decision making that has a zero tolerance of people who misbehave rather than being too forgiving of it

"I think we have been too forgiving of it in the past."

Read more: 'Serious concerns' as new report finds Met Police failing in several key areas: 'It must get better'

Read more: Drop pursuit of woke causes and focus on chasing criminals, new Home Sec tells police

He also said getting the simple things right, like attending burglaries, was on his to-do list as well as improving neighbourhood policing.

Disregarding concerns over officers spending too much time on "symbolic gestures", as suggested by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Sir Mark said his priority was instead cutting crime.

Read more: 'Ill-informed nonsense': Met chief slaps down suggestion counter-terror police should be made a separate unit

"The issue for the police is about operating without fear of favour," he said.

"We shouldn't show allegiance to any political cause whether it has 99 per cent public support or 1 per cent public cause."

The Met chief also slapped down the suggestion counter-terror police should be made a separate unit.

Sir Mark described the idea as "ill-informed nonsense, frankly."

He said: "It may look an unusual arrangement to someone outside who has no understanding of policing whatsoever. Sixty per cent of the terrorists that are being 'worked on' live in London.

"The majority of terrorist attacks take place in London. The London-centric nature of terrorism in this country means that separating it out from the Met would create a massive problem to try and co-ordinate a policing terror organisation and the Metropolitan police because they would have to work so closely together you’d say why did we ever separate it out."

"It would be a distraction from what I’ve got to worry about at the moment, which is improving policing for London."

Sir Mark concluded: "I have a majority of great men and women who are honest and dedicated and often heroic and with them - and with a clear focus - we will bounce back."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The royals walking behind the Queen at the funeral

Royals return to official duties as mourning period in memory of the Queen ends

Chess rocked by cheating scandal involving Magnus Carlsen (l) and Hans Niemann (r)

Chess champion brands teen rival a cheat amid claims he used anal beads to win

Sir Mark Rowley said most terrorists being 'worked on' by police are based in London

'Ill-informed nonsense': Met chief slaps down suggestion counter-terror police should be made a separate unit

Nasa successfully crashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid

'Impact success': Watch moment Nasa's Dart spacecraft crashes into asteroid Dimorphos in earth defence test

The Chancellor (r) and the PM (L) have refused to comment on his mini-budget and the fall of the pound

Truss' mini-Budget blamed for huge Labour poll surge over Conservatives

The King is understood to have hope of reconciliation with Harry and Meghan

King Charles ‘saw flickers of hope’ for reconciliation when he spoke to Harry and Meghan at Queen’s funeral

The value of the pound fell to a record low on Monday before rallying slightly

Britain's anxious wait: Pound stable on Asian markets ahead of City opening after record breaking plunge

The Bank of England has said new bank notes with a portrait of King Charles are expected to enter circulation from 2024.

New bank notes with portrait of King Charles III to be unveiled by end of year

The RAF faced a backlash after reports women and ethnic minorities were prioritised for roles

MoD admits 'mistakes were made' after reports of recruitment policy that favoured women and ethnic minorities

Halifax is one of a few banks that has withdrawn some mortgages from sale

Banks pull deals as average mortgage 'to rise by £800' and first time buyers face £1,100 a month bills

Myra Wood said she is now “terrified” of crossing roads

Shocking moment pensioner gets mowed down by an e-scooter during a police chase

Many people are fleeing from Russia over fears of the being drafted

Russia poised to close borders to stop military-aged men from fleeing

Political system open to being 'hacked' and is 'close to being corrupt', says Andy Burnham tells LBC

Political system open to being 'hacked' and is 'close to being corrupt', Andy Burnham tells LBC

'You're scared of the word Brexit, aren't you?': Andrew Marr clashes with Anneliese Dodds over EU/UK trade agreement

'You're scared of the word Brexit, aren't you?': Andrew Marr clashes with Labour MP over EU/UK trade agreement

Khayri Mclean was stabbed outside his school in Huddersfield on Wednesday 21 September.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, appear in court charged with murder of Khayri Mclean

Flight numbers have fallen by more than half since 2019 at the airport, which employs 800 workers.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close despite financial lifeline offer, with the loss of 800 jobs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan Abe Funeral

Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe honoured at divisive state funeral

People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Tense Japan holds funeral for assassinated ex-leader Shinzo Abe

Italy Election Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi wins seat in Italian senate after tax ban

Germany Europe Pipelines

Pressure drops in second Russia gas pipeline, German economy ministry says

Edward Snowden on a screen at a documentary in Hamburg, Germany in 2015

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz Canel speaks to the press after casting his vote at a polling station

Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referendum

Instagram ‘wellbeing’ chief insists it’s 'important to give people a voice' as she insists posts Molly Russell viewed before she killed herself were 'safe'

Instagram ‘wellbeing’ chief insists posts viewed by Molly Russell before death were 'safe'

Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean on Saturday

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries

Suspect detained in Poland over Dutch reporter’s murder

A person wears a mask while walking past a flower display in front of a supermarket in Front Street East, Toronto

Canada will not require masks on planes and drops vaccine mandate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09/2022 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy
Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Andrew Marr spoke out over the new GP plan and fracking

The real world is intervening against Truss - the healthcare plan isn't enough and fracking won't happen, says Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London