New Ulez cameras vandalised as backlash grows over Sadiq Khan's expansion

From August 29, ULEZ will cover all of London. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A number of newly-installed Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) cameras in south London have had their wires cut as the backlash against Sadiq Khan's expansion continues to grow.

Four cameras in Abbey Wood, Greenwich, appear to have suffered damage, according to the reports.

Ulez cameras come under Transport for London's Automatic Number Plater Recognition system, which operate 24/7 to monitor the zone.

Some 300 new cameras have been installed across the expanded Ulez zone, which will cover all of London from August 29.

Another 2,750 cameras are expected to be installed before the expansion officially takes place, costing around £45 million.

Backlash to Sadiq Khan's Ulez expansion is growing. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Sadiq Khan sparks fury as he decries 'Far Right' and 'Covid denier' element among Ulez protesters

Read More: London ULEZ zone expands to cover ENTIRE capital from next year, Sadiq Khan announces

It is the latest backlash against Mr Khan's expansion plans after the Mayor was slammed for decrying a "far-right element" to those who oppose the Ulez expansion.

Speaking at a People's Question Time event last week, Mr Khan said some people with "legitimate objections" to the ULEZ expansion have been "joining hands" with those from people from "far-right groups".

“Let’s be frank, let’s call a spade a spade. Some of those outside are part of the far-right. Some are Covid deniers. Some are vaccine-deniers. And some are Tories," the Mayor of London said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

Mr Khan's comments sparked anger in the crowd, with members of the public shouting back to the Mayor: "We are not the far-right - normal people are not the far-right."

Conservative Assembly Member Peter Fortune, also at the event, criticised Mr Khan's comments, saying: "You heard it didn’t you? If you disagree with the Mayor, he’s going to paint you as far-right."

Mr Khan went on to say he will seek to address people's "legitimate concerns" and "make sure we carry on listening to make the ULEZ a success".

Cameras in South London have had their wires cut. Picture: Alamy

Mr Khan announced in November that from August 29 this year, the ULEZ zone will cover the whole of London.

His comments come after the London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon, and Surrey County Council launched a judicial review into the Mayor and TfL's decision.

The coalition of councils said it is challenging the decision on five grounds, including a perceived "lack of consultation" on the plans and a failure to carry out a cost-benefit analysis of the expansion.

They also claim the Mayor of London and TfL have failed to comply with "relevant statutory requirements" and have not considered compliance rates in outer London, which they deem an "unlawful failure".

The proposed scrappage scheme was also not consulted upon, the councils added.

Read More: 'Another unwelcome hit on working people': Four senior London Labour MPs slam Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion plans

Mr Khan previously said extending the ultra-low emission zone to cover the whole of the city was "one of the toughest decisions I've taken".

But he has insisted air pollution is making Londoners "sick from cradle to the grave", with illnesses such as cancer, lung disease, dementia and asthma, and said he wants to remain "on the right side of history" by expanding Ulez.

Meanwhile, four leading London Labour MPs are calling on Sadiq Khan to backtrack on his plans to extend the Ulez zone.

Labour MPs Seema Malhotra, Jon Cruddas, Siobhain McDonagh and Abena Oppong-Asare told LBC in February they have significant concerns regarding the scheme’s expansion.

Speaking to LBC News, Labour's Abena Oppong-Asare said: "My concern is we don't want to be in a situation where people are going to be worse off."