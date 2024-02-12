Winter comes back: New weather map shows heavy snow forecast as Brits in for freezing end to February

Brits are in for a freezing end to February. Picture: Alamy/WX Charts

By Kieran Kelly

Brits are in for a freezing end to February with heavy snowfall forecast, according to a new weather map.

Large areas of the UK will be hit by the latest cold snap, according to WXCharts, towards the end of the month, around February 24 and 25.

According to the Metdesk charts, the snowfall will be the heaviest on the Sunday night.

Brits are in for a freezing end to the month. Picture: Alamy

While the snowfall could spread across the UK, areas across northern England, Wales and Scotland are likely to be hit the most.

As much as four inches of snow could fall in Scotland, they added.

What does the Met Office say?

The snow will mainly affect northern England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: WXCharts

The Met Office says its forecasts are most accurate around five days before a particular date.

However, it does have a long-range forecast, which gives a broad a sense of what the weather will be like over the coming weeks.

Its latest long-range forecast, running from February 26 to March 11, there is a potential for snow in this period.

Bright spells and showers on Monday morning 🌦️



A chilly start, with some icy patches possible in the north 🧊🧤 pic.twitter.com/EslJa5KVGo — Met Office (@metoffice) February 11, 2024

It reads: "During late February and early March, there is a higher than normal likelihood of northerly or easterly winds dominating, which would increase the chance of colder and drier than average conditions.

"Spells of milder and wetter weather are still likely to occur at times, especially in the south and southwest, with the potential for snow on the boundary between milder and colder air."