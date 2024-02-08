Brits warned they could be stranded as snow hits UK with up to 10 inches expected amid arrival of wintry conditions

8 February 2024, 13:35 | Updated: 8 February 2024, 13:40

Snow has fallen in the UK.
Snow has fallen in the UK.

By Jenny Medlicott

Brits have been warned to brace for up to 10 inches of snow in certain regions of the UK as it begins to settle across the country.

The Met Office issued two amber warnings for snow and ice in parts of the country on Thursday, alongside four yellow weather warnings for other regions.

One of the yellow weather alerts has also warned of rain and potential flooding in parts of the south.

Areas in the Peak District, Chesterfield, Nottinghamshire and West Yorkshire are among the areas to have seen snowfall so far.

The amber warnings are in place for North Wales from 8am until 3pm, as well as South Pennines and Peak District from 12pm until 8pm on Thursday.

As much as 25cm of snow is forecast on higher grounds above 300 metres in England and Wales.

Brits have been told to prepare for travel disruptions as the snow continues throughout the day.

The Met Office said Brits should allow for “lots of extra time” when travelling due to expected disruptions, warning that some vehicles and passengers may be left stranded due to the conditions.

Up to 10 inches of snow is expected in some regions.
Up to 10 inches of snow is expected in some regions.

Delays and cancellations to rail travel are likely throughout the day.

North Wales Police have issued a warning to drivers this afternoon to “take extra care” after some minor collisions in rural areas, such as Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

It comes as multiple schools in northern England and North Wales were shut on Thursday amid the weather conditions.

Flintshire County Council in North Wales faced backlash over its decision to shut schools as a precautionary measure based on the amber weather warning, as the region has not yet seen the level of snow anticipated.

Parents complained online that they had taken time off work to take care of their kids at home despite the snow never materialising.

The warnings are set to last for most of the day.
The warnings are set to last for most of the day.

Cold health alerts have been also issued for regions across England amid the worsening weather conditions - including the East and West Midlands, the North East, the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber.

The alerts, which are separate from weather warnings, are issued by the UK Health Security Agency with the Met Office.

Using a colour-coded system, the alerts warn of risks to infrastructure and how the cold weather may impact people’s health, social care and the NHS.

Snow has covered Sheffield among other areas.
Snow has covered Sheffield among other areas.
Chesterfield, Derbyshire is among the areas to be hit by the snow.
Chesterfield, Derbyshire is among the areas to be hit by the snow.

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”

Jason Kelly, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said of Thursday’s weather: “Cold across most areas away from the south the UK, will be met by moisture-laden air spreading from the south. Where milder air encounters cold air, rain, sleet and snow will develop, bringing the risk of 2-5cm of snow in places, whilst some other areas see little or no snow.

“Over higher ground 5-10cm is likely, while locations above 200m within the Amber warning areas could see up to 25cm of snowfall. Snow here could drift in strong to gale force easterly winds.

"As the milder air from the south gradually pushes northwards the focus for wintry hazards also shifts northward with warnings issued for Scotland.”

Prince William joked about recent royal health woes during a London Air Ambulance fundraiser with Tom Cruise

Prince William jokes about 'getting away from it all' after Princess Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis

