NHS staff in England to get 5 per cent pay rise after health unions back deal

NHS workers marching in London yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

NHS staff in England are to get a 5% pay rise after health unions backed the deal.

Health unions representing the majority of NHS workers have recommended that a revised pay offer made by the Government should be implemented - with the government saying staff will receive the increased pay from this summer, possibly as early as next month.

The pay deal, first proposed in March, was signed off today at a meeting between the government and the 14 health unions representing all NHS staff - despite opposition from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unite.

Health and Social Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I’m pleased the NHS Staff Council has voted to accept our pay offer, demonstrating that a majority of NHS staff agree this is a fair and reasonable deal.

“It is now my intention to implement this for all staff on the Agenda for Change contract and where some unions may choose to remain in dispute, we hope their members – many of whom voted to accept this offer – will recognise this as a fair outcome that carries the support of their colleagues and decide it is time to bring industrial action to an end.

"We will continue to engage constructively with unions on workforce changes to ensure the NHS is the best place to work for staff, patients and taxpayers."

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, has confirmed she hopes to have an increased pay in nurse's pay packets in June. Speaking following the agreement on Tuesday, she said that the "majority" had agreed to implement the pay offer "as soon as possible".

She also confirmed Steve Barclay is "moving to implement" the pay increase.

The Royal College of Nursing and two other unions are still threatening more strikes.

The RCN needs to carry out another ballot of its members before more strikes can be held. Its six-month mandate expired on Monday when its latest walkout ended.

A separate pay dispute with junior doctor members of the British Medical Association (BMA) is also ongoing.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, urged ministers to release the money for NHS staff as soon as possible and to ensure that local NHS leaders do not have to cover the increased cost from their existing budgets.