'Nice to see you.. my name is Theresa May': Former PM leaves message on Ring camera while canvassing in Scotland

Mrs May leaving her message at the doorbell. Picture: X

By Arthur Hillhouse

Theresa May was recently canvassing in Scotland for Luke Graham, which has been recorded on a residents doorbell

This is the moment former Prime Minister Theresa May was captured on a voter’s Ring doorbell leaving a message whilst out canvassing in Scotland.

Mrs May can be seen affably persuading residents of the quiet street to vote for the Tory candidate Luke Graham, only a month after fellow former Prime Minister David Cameron was captured doing the same with Paul Holmes.

Mrs May can be seen saying "My name is Theresa May, and I'm here supporting Luke Graham, the conservative candidate for the general election on the 4th of July."

“As you're not in, I'll pop a leaflet through your door", she said.

Before leaving her message, she greeted the crowd gathering behind her, and when they remarked it was nice to see her she replied: "Nice to see you. Even nicer if you support Luke".

In March, she was one of 75 Conservative MPs who stepped down in light of the election, but this has clearly not stopped her continuing to serve her party.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Luke Graham, who dubbed it a "Canvass highlight", commenting "@theresa_may working hard in Perth and Kinross-shire!"

Mrs May and Mr Graham's enthusiasm has been reflected by others online, with social media user sharing "Only in the UK does an ex-PM knock on your door! Love it".