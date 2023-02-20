Nicola Bulley diver Peter Faulding denies giving family ‘false hope’ after body found near where mum went missing

20 February 2023, 05:51 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 06:26

A body has been found in the search for Nicola Bulley
A body has been found in the search for Nicola Bulley. Picture: Social media/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A diving specialist who joined the police hunt for Nicola Bulley has denied giving her family 'false hope' after previously insisting she was not in the river.

Peter Faulding, who joined the police search for three days as a volunteer, previously said his team would have found her if she had fallen in the river.

Mr Faulding previously told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I don’t think she fell in the water. That's just my opinion with all the drownings I've dealt with over the years."

But he said it is "totally unfair" to suggest that his comments had given Ms Bulley's family false hope after a body was found less than a mile from where the mum-of-two went missing on January 27 near the River Wyre.

Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell
Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell. Picture: Social media

He said: "If I gave them false hope, then what about the police search teams there every day? I was there for three days as a volunteer.

"I think that would be totally unfair to be honest with you, and I would sling the hook and give up searching."

Read More: Nicola Bulley's partner shares 'agony' after police discover body in search for missing mother-of-two

Read More: Home Sec says her 'thoughts remain with Nicola Bulley's family' after body found in search for missing mother-of-two

He added: "The police search teams walked that river every day. Up and down, up and down.

"When we searched that part, she was not laying on the bottom of the river, but we were only there for one day.

"We are going down with a boat towing the sonar. We're not searching reeds."

Police announced the discovery of a body near the river near where Ms Bulley disappeared on Sunday morning, over three weeks after she vanished.

Officers did not confirm that it was definitely Ms Bulley and said that they were working to identify the body.

Lancashire Police made the discovery in the River Wyre about a mile away from where Ms Bulley went missing on January 27.

Police said in a statement on Sunday: "This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity.

An aerial view of the River Wyre where police divers recovered a body near to the village of St Michael's on Wyre
An aerial view of the River Wyre where police divers recovered a body near to the village of St Michael's on Wyre. Picture: Getty

"No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

"Procedures to identify the body are on-going. We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.

Following the discovery, Ms Bulley's partner Paul Ansell said in a message sent to a Sky News journalist on Sunday evening: "No words right now, just agony."

Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley. Picture: Social media

Mr Faulding, who offered the services of his search team for free, made headlines when he contradicted Lancashire Police's theory that Ms Bulley had fallen into the river.

He previously told LBC: "I don’t think she fell in the water. That's just my opinion with all the drownings I've dealt with over the years.

"They normally go down and the police dive team are brilliant, they know what they're doing, professional, they would have found her, as we would've done.

"We locate people quickly. That's what I'm shocked with, that she's disappeared."

Yellow ribbons and daffodils adorn the bench where the phone of missing Nicola Bulley was found, on the banks of the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre
Yellow ribbons and daffodils adorn the bench where the phone of missing Nicola Bulley was found, on the banks of the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre. Picture: Getty

Lancashire Police have maintained that their main working theory is that she had fallen into the river near where she went missing on January 27.

But her family and friends were sceptical of the hypothesis, due to a "lack of evidence".

Ms Bulley's friend, Emma White, said that the "police hypothesis is on limited information".

"When we are talking about a life we can't base it on a hypothesis - surely we need this factual evidence," she said.

"That's what the family and all of us are holding on to - that we are sadly no further on than last Friday.

"We still have no evidence, and that's why we're out together in force."

Ms White added to Sky: "You don't base life on a hypothesis."

