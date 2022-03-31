'Were you signing Lionel Messi?': Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over ferries fiasco costs

31 March 2022, 20:55

Nicola Sturgeon at the under-fire Ferguson Marine shipyard
Nicola Sturgeon at the under-fire Ferguson Marine shipyard. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire for the massive cost over-runs of two ferries which are still not seaworthy - refusing to rule out if the price of the vessels could reach as much as £400m, almost as much as the Scottish Parliament cost to build.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a First Minister's Questions (FMQ) in Holyrood, which saw her attacked for the contract with Ferguson Marine shipyard to build the ferries, Ms Sturgeon also attempted to defend the hiring of a trouble-shooter on a £2850 a day deal.

The temporary contract with "turnaround director" Tim Hair - hired when the yard was nationalised by the Scottish Government - ultimately cost taxpayers £2m.

Nicola Sturgeon said he was paid the "market rate" - with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar retorting "market rate - £3000 a day? Were you signing Lionel Messi?"

Ms Sturgeon repeatedly defended her government's decision to award a deal for two CalMac ferries to Ferguson Marine in 2015, saying it saved the yard and jobs.

And although she did not apologise, she expressed "deep regret" that the contract had gone disastrously wrong, with the vessels five years late and currently two-and-a-half times the original budget of £97m.

Ministers had agreed the contract with Ferguson Marine - despite it lacking a standard refund guarantee from the yard which would have protected taxpayers money - going ahead against the advice of its own experts at Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL).

Read more: Face masks to remain law in Scotland until Easter Monday

Read more: Douglas Ross wants to 'take back Scotland' from the SNP

The latest official estimate for the ferries is £240m but Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross raised figures from former Scottish Government shipbuilding adviser, Luke van Beek, that the cost could hit £350m to £400m. He asked Nicola Sturgeon for a guarantee that costs would not reach that level.

She said: "I simply don't recognise those numbers. 

"The cost estimates are set out by the Finance Secretary and those are the cost estimates that we stand behind and I've been very clear about that.

"Our focus now is on ensuring these ferries are completed in the interest of our island communities and also on ensuring that Ferguson shipyard, and all those who work in it, have a bright future.

"We will learn lessons from this - I've said several times today I deeply regret the experience of this."

Asked if she now considered it had been a "bad deal", Ms Sturgeon said: "Obviously, we would not repeat what has happened - I think that is self-evident."

She added: "I still believe the Scottish Government was right to do everything to save Ferguson's shipyard.

"But for those decisions, Ferguson's shipyard would not still be employing significant numbers of people as it is today."

The Glen Sannox ferry is late and over budget.
The Glen Sannox ferry is late and over budget. Picture: Alamy

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar raised emails, released under freedom of information, about the appointment of Tim Hair as "turnaround director" on the eve of Ferguson Marine being nationalised in August 2019, after problems with the ferry contract led to it going bust.

Mr Hair was selected from a shortlist of only three people, all recommended by corporate advisers PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr Sarwar said the emails showed that the appointment was "rushed through without the usual competition in just a few days.

"In the process of negotiating his salary, he started by offering a rate of £2,000 a day but ended up being paid just under £3,000 and expenses per day.

"And that the First Minister was informed about all of this, and didn't raise a single objection."

Nicola Sturgeon said decision were "taken at the time in line with proper processes and procedures and people paying the market rates.

"I don't set the market rates for what people are paid."

Mr Sarwar replied: "Market rate, £3,000 a day? Were you signing Lionel Messi?"

Reading from the emails he also said that government advisers "actually suggested Tim Hair needed a decent pay package so that life wasn't and I quote, 'unnecessarily painful' for him while he swapped Hampshire for Port Glasgow. Shocking and out of touch."

He said families struggling with the cost of living crisis were paying the price for the Scottish Government's mismanagement.

The First Minister said she didn't think the experience of the ferries contract was "acceptable in any way, shape or form."

She continued: "We should not lose sight of the fact that, but for government intervention, this shipyard would no longer be operational, it would no longer be open and there would be nobody employed.

"Right now we have more than 400 people employed in that shipyard and we intend to do everything we can to ensure that it has a bright future, which I think is what people in Port Glasgow and across Scotland will want to see."

After FMQs, Douglas Ross continued to lambast the government.

"The Deputy First Minister John Swinney said in 2014 that the SNP would replace 12 ferries for £250 million. They haven't even built one for that," he said.

"The deal that the First Minister is so proud of has become a disaster and a sign of this government's incompetence.

"The only lesson this government seems to have learned is how to send ferry contracts abroad to Turkey and Romania."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has been criticised for Thursday's U-turning

Boris 'U-turns twice on gay conversion therapy and will now ban it'

court

Father jailed over Doncaster dog attack which killed 12-day-old baby

Nadhim Zahawi defended the Chancellor over the Spring Statement.

Zahawi backs under-fire Sunak as Tories say more help is needed on eve of soaring bills

smith footage

New angle of Will Smith Oscars slap shows Jada Pinkett-Smith's reaction during incident

The incident took place in Burgoyne Road

Met officer charged with GBH after man left paralysed following police chase

mugshots

Former police worker jailed after having affair with convicted rapist

Father and son Cecil and Philip Burdett arriving at Leicester Crown Court

'Extreme' hoarder, 93, and son left daughter to die in 'horrific' bedroom conditions

putin

Putin threatens to cut off Europe's gas supply tomorrow unless it's paid in roubles

Met PCSO arrested after 'public sex act' video goes viral

Serving Met PCSO arrested over 'sex act' video on park bench

Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey, 54, charged with sexual assault

mugshot

British jihadist denies membership of ISIS Beatles terror cell in landmark US trial

Horses are getting spooked by the bright colours of the colourful crossings

Police horses undergo training to avoid being spooked by 'woke' colourful crossings

Martin Lewis warned that energy bills could rise to more than £2,500 by October as Britain faces a "catastrophic" cost of living crisis https://bit.ly/3JXR8Wm

'I didn’t think it would be this bad': Martin Lewis warns energy bills could exceed £2,500

Parminder Hunjan (R) and Maninder Hunjan (L) have been found guilty on wounding with intent.

Shocking moment two brothers knifed cops during shopping centre knife rampage

Can Arslan, 52, was filmed by police laughing when he was arrested on suspicion of killing Matthew Boorman

Moment suspected killer laughs at cops and says 'I warned them I was going to murder him'

Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings.

Energy websites crash as people rush to give meter readings ahead of price hike

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Moving tribute from The Wanted singer's wife Kelsey
Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.

Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights
A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels
Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten
Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv
Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test
Mourners attend the funeral of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, in Bnei Brak, Israel, om Wednesday March 30 2022. Yehezkel was killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late on Tuesday

Israelis say gunman who killed five was West Bank Palestinian
Oil terminal

Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies
Israel Shooting

Israeli forces arrest five in West Bank over deadly shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police