Scottish Government puts sanitary products in men's toilets for transgender staff

By Will Taylor

The Scottish Government is putting tampons and sanitary products in men's toilets for use by transgender civil servants.

It told the LGBT rights group Stonewall that female hygiene products will be put in the lavatories "where gender neutral facilities do not exist", according to a report.

Nicola Sturgeon's government also introduced a new policy in the summer, it told the charity, which set out how transgender men and non-binary people "may also experience menopause".

It also ensured language around leave, adoption and shared parental leave avoided the use of "gendered language".

The 209-page report to Stonewall, submitted for the group's Workplace Equality Index, was obtained by the Daily Telegraph through a Freedom of Information request.

A Scottish Government spokesman told the newspaper: "Separate toilets are provided in all Scottish Government buildings.

"We ensure we provide free period products in toilets, including all female and visitor toilets, and some male toilets so that anyone can access the free products."

It is the latest in a series of Scottish policies this year which are designed for trans people.

Earlier in 2021, it was announced that Scots will be allowed to self-identify their sex in next year's census.

They will not need to give the same sex that was recorded at their birth and a voluntary question will be available for people who identify as non-binary.

Official guidance stated: "If you are transgender the answer you give can be different from what is on your birth certificate.

"You do not need a Gender Recognition Certificate.

"If you are non-binary or you are not sure how to answer, you could use the sex registered on your official documents, such as your passport.

"A voluntary question about trans status or history will follow if you are aged 16 or over.

"You can respond as non-binary in that question."