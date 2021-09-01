Scotland to let people self-identify their sex in next census

1 September 2021, 17:26 | Updated: 1 September 2021, 17:28

The change in guidance comes after England and Wales' 2021 counts asked a question about gender identification for the first time
The change in guidance comes after England and Wales' 2021 counts asked a question about gender identification for the first time. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

People in Scotland will be able to self-identify their sex in next year's census, official guidance has said.

The guidance, issued on Tuesday, means Scots will not be required to give the same sex as that recorded on their birth certificate and a voluntary question on trans status will follow allowing people to identify as non-binary.

"If you are transgender the answer you give can be different from what is on your birth certificate," the guidance reads.

"You do not need a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC)."

Read more: Scotland to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events

Read more: Raab: Queen's portrait should have been destroyed to avoid Taliban propaganda

"If you are non-binary or you are not sure how to answer, you could use the sex registered on your official documents, such as your passport.

"A voluntary question about trans status or history will follow if you are aged 16 or over.

"You can respond as non-binary in that question."

The census was delayed a year in Scotland due to the pandemic, while England, Wales and Northern Ireland held their counts earlier this year.

In this year's census in England and Wales, people were asked the voluntary question of: "Is the gender you identify with the same as your sex registered at birth?"

It was the first time the question had been asked.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said answers to the question helped local communities by "allowing charities, public bodies, and local and central government to understand what services people might need".

Read more: Tim Martin's Wetherspoons hit by Brexit beer shortage

Read more: 'Do I get my job back?': Piers Morgan celebrates as Ofcom clear Meghan Markle comments

"This information helps monitor equality between groups of people of different gender identities," the ONS went on.

"Your answer will help public bodies to identify discrimination or social exclusion based on gender identity and work to stop it from happening."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul

Food stocks in Afghanistan ‘will run out at end of month without extra funding’
The rollout will not form part of the booster programme

People aged 12 and over with weakened immune systems to get third Covid vaccine dose
The £2m Marble Arch Mound is to be made free permanently.

Marble Arch Mound: London's £6m 'slag heap' made free to visit permanently
A woman holds American and North Korean flags

US extends ban on American passports for travel to North Korea
From Friday, people in Scotland will be able to download a QR code showing their vaccine certification

Scotland to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events
A portrait of the Queen at the British embassy in Kabul should have been destroyed, Mr Raab said

Raab: Queen's portrait should have been destroyed to avoid Taliban propaganda

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

The Home Office minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock
'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech
UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London