Raab: Queen's portrait should have been destroyed to avoid Taliban propaganda

1 September 2021, 16:26

A portrait of the Queen at the British embassy in Kabul should have been destroyed, Mr Raab said
A portrait of the Queen at the British embassy in Kabul should have been destroyed, Mr Raab said. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A portrait of the Queen at the British embassy in Afghanistan should have been destroyed, Dominic Raab has told MPs.

Speaking at his grilling at Wednesday's Foreign Affairs Committee, the foreign secretary was told that photos of Taliban members with a portrait of the monarch had surfaced.

He said he was "conscious" of the embassy becoming part of a Taliban propaganda effort.

Asked if a portrait of her was left in the embassy in Kabul, as staff fled the group's rapid advance, Mr Raab said: "My understanding was that it was destroyed. Are you saying that it wasn't?"

After being told some militants have been pictured with a portrait of her, he went on: "We had a very clear… in fact I talked through with the team the policy for destroying not just documents but anything relating to HMG (the Government). It's not clear to me whether that came from outside or inside the embassy.

Read more: Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

Read more: 'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts

"Clearly we were conscious of the attempted propaganda coup around the Taliban taking over embassies and what have you."

It was previously reported the Taliban had pledged to protect the portrait of the Queen.

The Times reported a figure in the group said: "We are under strict orders that the honour of the Islamic Emirate rests on our ability to safeguard the diplomatic quarter, including the British embassy.

"We are preserving security here until the day your diplomats recognise us and return here.

"Until then everything will be kept as it is. If we find a portrait of the Queen then we will safeguard her too. She is your affair not ours.

Read more: Afghanistan: Raab fails to answer questions on Crete holiday three times

"When the British come back, as we hope they will, then we expect to be their guards too. Nevertheless, we are surprised to see the panic and speed of the British retreat from this war."

Embassy staff left Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced – though there are concerns that in the hasty withdrawal, some information of use to the Taliban had been left behind.

Mr Raab appeared at the committee amid speculation about his job, though Downing Street insisted he had the full confidence of Boris Johnson.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The change in guidance comes after England's 2021 census asked a question about gender identification for the first time

Scotland to let people self-identify their sex in next census
From Friday, people in Scotland will be able to download a QR code showing their vaccine certification

Scotland to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul

Food stocks in Afghanistan ‘will run out at end of month without extra funding’
People wait at a vaccine centre in Lyon in France

France gets Covid booster shot campaign for over-65s under way
Dominic Raab has been grilled by MPs over Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Raab fails to answer questions on Crete holiday three times
Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin is a passionate supporter of Brexit

Tim Martin's Wetherspoons hit by Brexit beer shortage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

The Home Office minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock
'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech
UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London