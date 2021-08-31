'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts

31 August 2021, 09:27

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Dominic Raab says the idea that calls to the Pakistan and Afghan foreign ministers were neglected is "nonsense."

The Foreign Secretary has denied claims in the Sunday Times he did not take regular calls from Afghan and Pakistani ministers during the evacuation from Kabul airport, allegedly because he thought Afghanistan was "yesterday's war".

It was reported Mr Raab did not speak to counterparts in Afghanistan or Pakistan about securing safe passage for British citizens and refugees hoping to move to the UK until after the Taliban had taken control of Kabul.

Dominic Raab told Sky News: "Anyone that is toddling off to the Sunday Times or any other newspaper at a time of crisis, including the evacuation which has been two weeks running, giving buck-passing briefings either at me or the FCDO is frankly not credible and it is deeply irresponsible.

He told Nick Ferrari that he had been in "regular contact" foreign minister Qureshi of Pakistan, branding the suggestion "calls were neglected" as "nonsense."

"I can't tell you my precise call sheet for the last six months."

But he added he was part of a "team of ministers" and delegated some phone calls to colleagues including Lord Ahmad.

He added: "It is right that you have delegation, a division of labour if you are going to operate effectively as a team. Anyone who tells you otherwise has not done a job like this."

The Sunday Times reported a senior official in the Pakistani government who claimed Mr Raab had shown no interest in talking to them, claiming that he did not make a single phone call to the Afghan or Pakistani foreign ministers in the six months before the crisis.

“He just didn’t care,” the official said. “He thought Afghanistan was yesterday’s war and the government was totally focused on Brexit.”

The Foreign Office said Raab had spoken twice to the Pakistani foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on August 22 and again on Friday. But they could not point to earlier conversations and admitted that responsibility for speaking to the Afghan foreign minister was delegated to Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the minister for South Asia.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has described criticism of Dominic Raab's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan as "childish and pathetic".

Speaking on LBC, Sir Iain said: "A lot of the briefing against Dominic Raab is rather childish and pathetic, during the course of a crisis where you want this thing settled.

"You don't want to have a debate about whether somebody should be there or not there, as long as they're doing their job and you want them to get on with that job."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'If only I had another seven days': Defence Secretary reveals his 'biggest regret'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

'They're heroes witnessing desperation and suffering daily': Minister on British troops
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Islamic State 'utterly deplorable' for wanting to attack 'international humanitarian mission'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

1 day ago

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

4 days ago

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Geronimo the alpaca has been seen being dragged away from his pen by police in Gloucestershire.

Geronimo the alpaca hauled away by police amid planned slaughter
A man has his arm torn off in an alligator attack amid Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida: Alligator tears off man's arm amid Louisiana flooding
Climate activists have blockaded Arla Foods' Aylesbury distribution centre

Animal rights group blockades largest dairy factory in UK

Parents could face a tax on nappies in a battle against single-use plastic.

Parents face tax on disposable nappies in fight against single-use plastic
Police made a number of arrests throughout the week.

Over 300 arrests made in first week of Extinction Rebellion protests
The RAF could launch air strikes at IS in Afghanistan.

British forces prepare to launch air strikes against IS in Afghanistan
The new rule will limit children in China to an hour of online gaming time

China cuts online video gaming time for children to one hour

Government sources have accused the US of attempting to shift the blame

'Reprehensible' US Military leaks blame UK for Kabul airport bombing deaths
'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns
Gavin Williamson said parents and children should not 'throw caution to the wind'

Gavin Williamson warns pupils not to get 'carried away' when schools return