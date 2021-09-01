Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

1 September 2021, 14:02

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson's damning verdict on Dominic Raab, as he reveals he 'didn't notice a closed sign' at the sea whilst he was in Crete the same time as the minister.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari Mr Johnson said he was staying in a different part of the island to the embattled Foreign Secretary.

But when Nick asked for his verdict on Raab, the former Home Secretary said "he's toast."

He added he thought Mr Raab would "go in the reshuffle," before hitting out at other Cabinet members.

Watch live: Dominic Raab grilled by MPs over fall of Afghanistan

Telling Nick Ferrari there were other Cabinet members who "weren't put there because of their expertise, or their compassion or their intelligence."

He said they were just out there because of the Brexit referendum, which he branded "the wrong way to select a Cabinet."

Mr Raab is set to face MPs on Wednesday to discuss the Government's handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

With doubts about his future as Foreign Secretary, No 10 insisted Prime Minister Boris Johnson has "full confidence" in Mr Raab.

Some of the ire was for remaining in holiday in Crete as the Taliban was seizing back control of Afghanistan.

Mr Raab will be quizzed by the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, with shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy insisting her counterpart has questions to answer on "much more than the chaos of the last two weeks".

She said: "This has been the biggest foreign policy failing in a generation.

"The Foreign Secretary has serious questions to answer when he appears before the Foreign Affairs Committee."

Ms Nandy added: "The Foreign Secretary had 18 months to prepare but was missing in action.

"As a result, on his watch Britain has become weaker in the world and faces greater risks from terrorism."

