Afghanistan: Raab fails to answer questions on Crete holiday three times

1 September 2021, 15:21

By Will Taylor

Embattled foreign secretary Dominic Raab refused to answer questions about his holiday, taken as Kabul fell to the Taliban, three times.

Mr Raab, whose job security is under speculation, has been under fire since it emerged he was in Crete as the Taliban stormed Kabul.

It culminated the end of a lightning advance across Afghanistan – which put British nationals and Afghans who helped international forces at risk and in need of evacuation.

But pressed by MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Mr Raab refused to provide more details on his holiday.

Read more: Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

Read more: 'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts

Labour's Chris Bryant said: "On August 11, the US said the Taliban were likely to seize the whole country, it was just a question of how long it was going to take. Were you already on holiday?"

Mr Raab did not answer, and instead said a central assessment judged the Taliban would enjoy a "consolidation of power" but it would happen "months following the evacuation".

Instead, the group swept through Kabul effectively unopposed with Afghanistan's president having fled.

Mr Bryant pressed Mr Raab on his holiday again, and the foreign secretary repeated his admission he "would not have gone away, with the benefit of hindsight".

Pushed again, he insisted: "I am not going to start adding to, frankly, the fishing expedition beyond the facts that I have articulated and the fulsome statement and having answered questions continuously about that."

Mr Bryant said Afghans who stood by Britain were in "peril for their lives" and he believed it was right for people to understand why Mr Raab went away, along with the Prime Minister.

During his committee appearance, Mr Raab told MPs that intelligence expected the situation in Afghanistan to deteriorate as international forces withdrew and that the Taliban would try to seize power.

But he said that just because they intended to conquer Afghanistan, it did not mean they had the capacity to do so – and intelligence, Mr Raab said, thought it unlikely Kabul would fall this year.

Asked if there had been an intelligence failure, Mr Raab said the government tries to "game out" possible scenarios and admitted the process of assessing information needed correcting.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The change in guidance comes after England's 2021 census asked a question about gender identification for the first time

Scotland to let people self-identify their sex in next census
From Friday, people in Scotland will be able to download a QR code showing their vaccine certification

Scotland to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul

Food stocks in Afghanistan ‘will run out at end of month without extra funding’
A portrait of the Queen at the British embassy in Kabul should have been destroyed, Mr Raab said

Raab: Queen's portrait should have been destroyed to avoid Taliban propaganda
People wait at a vaccine centre in Lyon in France

France gets Covid booster shot campaign for over-65s under way
Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin is a passionate supporter of Brexit

Tim Martin's Wetherspoons hit by Brexit beer shortage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

The Home Office minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock
'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech
UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London