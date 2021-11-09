Trans crossing unveiled in Camden to 'show everyone is welcome'

The trans crossing has been unveiled in Camden. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A new road crossing which depicts the transgender flag has been unveiled in Camden to "make a clear statement that everyone is welcome".

The crossing has been described as the "first Trans crossing" in the London borough after it was revealed by the mayor, Sabrina Francis, on Monday.

Danny Beales, cabinet member for Investing in Communities, Culture and an Inclusive Economy, said it was "an honour" to be involved in making the crossing happen.

"Wonderful to make a clear statement that everyone is welcome in Camden," Mr Beales said in a Tweet.

The trans crossing is in Marchmont Street, near Gay's The Word - a community-centred book shop selling queer fiction and non-fiction reads.

Forum+, an independent charity working to improve the lives of LGBT people in Camden, Islington and the surrounding boroughs, said it was "proud" to have participated in the crossing.

In a tweet, it said the new crossing is a "proud symbol of Camden's continued commitment to championing equality for all the LGBTQ+ community".

However, the crossing has received a mixed response on social media, with some people saying the design "pitches different excluded groups against each other".

One Twitter user said: "To support the Trans community you're excluding the disabled community. So easy to create designs that support both but again disabled people are let down."

Another added: "That Trans pedestrian crossing in Camden is a major example of the importance of intersectionality. People who mean well overlooking the requirements of a marginalised group because all factors haven’t been considered, in this case accessibility for disabled people."

Others have praised the new design, describing it as "amazing".

Responding to the criticism, Councillor Beales said he would be happy to discuss further the difficulties some groups face crossing the coloured roads.