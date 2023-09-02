Shock as single night in tent offered for more than £800 on Airbnb

The listing has since been removed. Picture: Airbnb

By Kit Heren

A woman was shocked to find that a night in a tent was being offered for the equivalent of more than £800 on Airbnb.

The tent, in the Northern Beaches neighbourhood of the Australian city of Sydney, was listed for AUD 800 for one person for one night (£411), AUD 1156 for two people (£594) and AUD 1500 (£770). There was also an extra cleaning fee of roughly £100.

The listing, called Camping Swag Under The Stars, was discovered by Caity, who said she thought it was "some kind of insane glamping experience for that price". Swag is an Australian term for some form of portable sleeping unit.

Caity told Australian outlet Kidspot: "But no, it was basically a swag and the photos of the property looked unkempt and the backyard looked like it hadn’t been mowed in months."

She asked the host why she felt justified in charging so much.

No one booked the property while it was listed. Picture: Airbnb

The host replied to her, saying: "Basically this Northern Beaches property has a fair amount of land for you to choose where your tent is pitched. It is in a prime location with ocean and valley views, or by night, very beautiful lights and the ocean can be heard.

"A main feature is the large blue pool, balcony and it’s five minutes from multiple beaches, shops, nature walks and everything else you need.

"Sleeping bags, blankets and anything else you need can be supplied. House access for kitchen and hot showers is welcome if you choose."

The listing has since been removed from Airbnb.

The company said: "The listing has been removed, and we thank our community for bringing this issue to our attention.

"In addition to behaving in accordance with our Community Standards, Airbnb Hosts must ensure they meet our strict Host Reliability Standards, which include commitments around listing accuracy, cleanliness, and communication, among others.

"Our team is focused on ensuring each stay is a positive experience for guests, Hosts and the wider community."

Airbnb said no one booked the tent while the listing was live.