Drop in vaccine supply will make 'no change' to lockdown roadmap, PM says

By Nick Hardinges

There will be "no change" to England's roadmap out of lockdown despite receiving "fewer vaccines in April than in March", Boris Johnson has said.

Speaking at Thursday's Downing Street press conference, the prime minister explained that the country is still on track to hit its vaccination targets for the year.

All those invited for a jab will be given a dose of the coronavirus vaccine despite an expected downturn over the next month, Mr Johnson said.

He sought to reassure the British public that "if you come forward after receiving your letter, we have the jabs for you".

The UK leader said: "We have always said that in a vaccination programme of this pace and this scale, some interruptions in supply are inevitable and it is true that in the short term we’re receiving fewer vaccines than we had planned for a week ago."

But he added that despite the UK being supplied fewer vaccines in April than in March, that figure is still higher than what the country received in February.

He then explained that he did not expect the reduction in the supply of vaccines to effect the roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions.

"The supply we do have will still enable us to hit the targets we have set," he said.

"That means by 15 April we will be able to offer a first dose to all of you who are over 50, as well as those who are under 50 who are clinically vulnerable.

"We will have the second doses people need within the 12-week window, which means around 12 million people in April, and will still offer a first dose to every adult by the end of July.

"So there is no change to the next steps of the road map.

"We have now vaccinated over 25 million people across our entire United Kingdom, more than the entire population of many countries.

"Our progress along the road to freedom continues unchecked - we remain on track to reclaim the things we love, to see our families and friends again, to return to our local pubs, our gyms and sports facilities and of course our shops."

