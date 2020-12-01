'No evidence of widespread voter fraud', Trump's attorney general says

1 December 2020, 20:25

William Barr has said there is no evidence of voter fraud that would be sufficient to overrule US election result
William Barr has said there is no evidence of voter fraud that would be sufficient to overrule US election result. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Donald Trump's attorney general William Barr has said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud on a scale that would change the outcome of the US election.

His comments fly in the face of the president's repeated but unfounded claims that the ballot was undermined by electoral fraud.

The US leader has so far refused to concede to his rival and president-elect Joe Biden despite several of his legal challenges failing to gain ground since the vote.

Speaking in an interview with the Associated Press, Mr Barr said: "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

The attorney general, who has been one of the president's most loyal allies, is reportedly now in the West Wing following his comments.

However, officials have said his meeting with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was planned before his AP interview, according to CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Mr Trump's legal team have since responded, saying: "With all due respect to the attorney general, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation."

It added: "Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systematic fraud.”

This story is being updated...

