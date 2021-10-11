'No further action': Met drops probe into Virginia Giuffre's claims against Prince Andrew

By Will Taylor

The Met will not take any further action after reviewing Virginia Giuffre's accusations against Prince Andrew.

The American is suing the Duke of York for allegedly sexually assaulting her as a teenager.

She claims Jeffrey Epstein, the former friend of the royal, trafficked her to have sex with Andrew in London when she was aged 17 – a minor in US law.

The duke denies all allegations.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had asked officers to again review the allegations, telling LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "no-one is above the law".

On Sunday, the Met said: "As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action."

The force said it completed its review into allegations reported in June by Channel 4 News that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

The Met said: "We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken."

It added that it will keep liaising with offer law agencies who are leading the investigation into allegations surrounding Epstein, who died in a prison cell in August 2019.

Last week, a US judge agreed for Andrew's lawyers to review a copy of a 2009 settlement they think will nullify the civil case against the duke.

In August, Dame Cressida told Nick Ferrari: "No one is above the law.

"It's been reviewed twice before, we've worked closely with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), we are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law obviously.

"As a result of what's going on, I've asked my team to have another look at the material."