Northern Lights set to be visible across UK again tonight - how to watch

Vivid green, red streaks were seen through the night sky on Sunday night. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A rare display of the Northern Lights could be seen across the UK on Sunday evening and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Met Office.

Displays of colourful light were seen across the UK, primarily in Scotland, but also in Wales, Shropshire and Cambridgeshire.

The Met Office tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the light phenomenon in North Uist in Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire.

Northern lights in the UK on Sunday night. Picture: Alamy

Northern lights were seen in Scotland, northern England and some parts of the south east. Picture: Alamy

The national weather service tweeted: "A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK."

In a separate tweet, it encouraged users to upload pictures of any other sightings using the hashtag #LoveUKWeather and said there is a chance of seeing the northern lights again on Monday night.

A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK@MadMike123 in North Uist@Jon9tea in North Wales@paulhaworth in Cambridgeshire@alex_murison in Shropshire pic.twitter.com/8JhqxPbcFK — Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2023

Northern Lights, also known as an Aurora display, happen when electrons and protons collide with gases in the Earth's upper atmosphere, causing tiny flashes of colourful light to fill the sky.

The phenomenon is more commonly associated with being seen in high latitude regions close to the Arctic, such as Scandinavia.

The lowest part of the display is around 80 miles from the Earth's surface, while the top is often hundreds of miles away.

How can I watch tonight?

The Met Office said the northern lights could be seen again tonight. Picture: Alamy

While rare, the majority of Northern lights displays in the UK are more visible the further north you are, though there were some sightings in south east England last night.

The Met Office will tweet pictures if another display happens tonight, as will space physicists from Lancaster University on their account @aurorawatchuk.

If another display is to take place tonight, the night sky will need to be dark and clear, with little light pollution.