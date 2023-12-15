Northumberland farm to pay over £100k after teacher killed by cow in 'fight mode'

15 December 2023, 16:26

Marian Clode was out for a walk in Northumberland in 2016 when she was attacked by a cow.
Marian Clode was out for a walk in Northumberland in 2016 when she was attacked by a cow. Picture: Clode family

By Ana Truesdale

A Northumberland farm must pay over £100,000 after teacher Marian Clode was killed by an escaped cow during a walk with her family in 2016.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marian Clode was killed in 2016 as she was out for a walk with her family in Northumberland.

The primary school teacher was injured by a cow which tossed her over a wooden gate.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the cow repeatedly charged at her in front of her husband, daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren.

Mrs Clode suffered serious spinal injuries after the incident and died three days later in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital aged 61.

The cow was one of over a dozen that had escaped the control of Swinhoe Farm's herdsmen.

JM Nixon and Son, which runs the Belford-based farm, has been fined £72,500 and ordered to pay £34,700 in legal costs.

The firm will also have to pay a victim surcharge of several hundred pounds.

Mr Nixon, on behalf of JM Nixon and Son, admitted to failing to ensure the safety of persons, other than employees, by exposing them to risks to their safety from the movement of cattle.

Judge Tim Gittins passed the sentence on Friday at Newcastle Crown Court and called the incident a "salutary lesson" for herdsmen moving livestock.

Read more: ‘Kidnapped’ Alex Batty ‘had enough when his mother tried to take him to Finland’ say French police

Read more: 'He shook me like a rag doll': Farmer survives crocodile attack by biting back on its eyelid

On Wednesday, the court heard that farmer Alastair Nixon was moving a herd of beef cattle when over a dozen cows escaped and moved away down a bridle path.

As he had previously checked the bridle path was clear, he decided not to follow the cows unaware that Mrs Clode and her family were being approached by the cattle.

The judge said: "Mrs Clode was simply not in a position to take any evasive action when one of the cows turned on her and repeatedly attacked her in the distressing way described by those witnessing it.

"Others had to take what emergency steps they could, children being lifted at speed over fences, others catching themselves on the barbed wire as they sought shelter from the stampeding cattle."

Craig Hassall KC, for the prosecution, referred to a statement by a cattle behaviour expert Miriam Parker and said: "Cattle in full-blown fight mode will attack using their head, often repeatedly, and patently that is what transpired here."

A group of seven or eight cows with five or six calves escaped and headed towards Mrs Clode and her family.
A group of seven or eight cows with five or six calves escaped and headed towards Mrs Clode and her family. Picture: Getty

Tom Gent, representing JM Nixon and Son, said Mr Nixon wanted to apologise and "express heartfelt sympathy" to everybody who knew Mrs Clode.

After the sentencing, Mrs Clode's family said her death was "completely avoidable."

They said in a statement: "In the seconds we had to react, Marian, who was a little ahead, had the least time, but still managed to move to the side of the track and make herself as inconspicuous as possible, tucked against a wooden gate, beneath an overhanging tree.

"Despite this, Marian was attacked by the lead cow and suffered fatal injuries.

"In the immediate aftermath of the incident and in the months and now years which have passed, we believed Marian lost her life because of JM Nixon and Son's failure to implement even the most basic safe systems of work.

"Marian's death was completely avoidable, which makes coming to terms with our loss even more difficult."

The court heard that the farm has since changed the way it moves cattle and has not had any incidents since Mrs Clode’s death.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

‘Kidnapped’ Alex Batty ‘had enough when his mother tried to take him to Finland’ say French police

'Kidnapped' Alex Batty's grandmother says she is relieved to see him again and 'can't wait' for emotional reunion

Belgium EU Summit

Hungarian leader blocks EU aid package for Ukraine

Israel Palestinians

Israel approves crossing opening to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

Belgium EU Summit

Macron ‘still open to dialogue with Putin’ if it helps to bring peace

Danielle Evans' body was discovered at the estate

Body of woman found after industrial estate explosion in South Wales identified as Danielle Evans

"Cocky" appeared in court on Friday

Convicted drugs baron nicknamed 'Cocky' who once appeared on rich list in court over 'breaching serious crime order'

Edward Little has been jailed for at least 16 years.

Terrorist jailed for 16 years after Hyde Park gun plot, as he was ’10 minutes away from getting gun’ to launch attack

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Friday

US and Israel ‘discuss scaling back Gaza combat but say fight will take months’

Twenty six people have been injured after a man threw three grenades in a village council meeting in western Ukraine.

Councillor detonates three grenades in Ukrainian village council meeting, injuring 26 with six in critical condition

Solar Flare

Biggest solar flare for years disrupts radio signals on Earth

‘Kidnapped’ Alex Batty ‘had enough when his mother tried to take him to Finland’ say French police

‘Kidnapped’ Alex Batty ‘had enough when his mother tried to take him to Finland’ say French police

A Danish police officer stands near the court in Frederiksberg for the constitutional hearing

Denmark widens terror investigation after arrest of ‘Hamas members’ in Germany

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling

The incident took place in Stamford Hill, Hackney on Wednesday, December 6.

Police appeal for information after man threatened Jewish people in Hackney

Michael Schumacher has not been seen for 10 years - as Jean Todt offers update on his health

Ex-Ferrari boss and friend of Michael Schumacher gives new update on F1 legend's health 10 years after skiing accident

A body has been found in the search for Gaynor Lord

‘No third party involvement’ as police find body in search for Gaynor Lord one week after she went missing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Tom (l) and Colin and Hannah Ingram-Moore (r)

Captain Tom's charity boss quits months after bid to oust family

Rachel Stevens opened up about her PTSD while she fought to keep her driving license in a court hearing.

S Club star Rachel Stevens tells court of PTSD after violent mugging in bid to fight for driving license
Items allegedly stolen from suitcases are displayed in Tenerife

Tenerife airport workers held after ‘£1.7 million of items vanish from luggage’

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell has died aged 77

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell who played Zak Dingle in soap dies aged 77

Met Office issues rare ‘danger to life’ weather warning

Met Office issues 24-hour ‘danger to life’ amber weather warning for rain

The Online Safety Bill passed on October 26 this year.

Government may consider cracking down on under-16s' social media use

Here's a timeline of all the events on the day of Gaynor Lord's disappearance and after.

Gaynor Lord's last known moments as police find body in Norwich river

A body has been found in the search for Gaynor Lord

Body found in river by police searching for missing mum Gaynor Lord one week after she disappeared
The site of a train collision in the western district in Beijing

More than one hundred hurt in Beijing subway crash as heavy snow hits capital

Airbnb listings on an electronic tablet

Airbnb agrees to pay 576 million euros to settle a tax dispute in Italy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit