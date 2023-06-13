'Major police incident' shuts down roads across Nottingham as armed officers deploy and public urged to stay away

Armed police deployed to Nottingham after a "major" incident. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

A "major police incident" has shut roads across Nottingham as the public was urged to stay away from parts of the city.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services had deployed to Maid Marian Way in Upper Parliament Street at the city centre and other streets.

Police vehicles and tape were cordoning off the road outside the Theatre Royal. Armed police were at the scene.

NILO responders - a type of inter-agency liaison that coordinates emergency services - were at the scene wearing what appeared to be stab-proof vests.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Follow live: Nottingham police incident: Live updates as parts of city cordoned off amid major police response

Armed police deployed to the scene. Picture: Global

They are trained to help on complex police-led incidents including serious public disorder and major events.

Other roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road.

These are spread out throughout the city centre or within a few miles of it.

"There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated," Nottinghamshire Police said.

"We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes."

📺 A large cordon is in place outside Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, in Upper Parliament Street and in Market Street with police and ambulances on scene #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/s7vROVnRUu — Capital Midlands News (@CapitalMidsNews) June 13, 2023

It did not elaborate further on what happened.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries said: "Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

"Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time."

Residents face difficulties getting around after the tram network was suspended due to the incident.

Updates to follow