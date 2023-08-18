OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush thought he was acting 'for the good of humanity' with doomed Titan sub descent

18 August 2023, 11:33

Stockton Rush thought he was acting for the good of humanity
Stockton Rush thought he was acting for the good of humanity. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, who died in the fatal dive by the Titan submersible in June, thought he was working "for the good of humanity", his business partner said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rush died on the sub alongside the four other men onboard - British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, experienced Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood.

The submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion. Safety concerns reported by several people connected to OceanGate emerged since the disaster.

At least some of these concerns were ignored by Mr Rush.

David Lochridge, formerly OceanGate’s director of marine operations, was fired after repeatedly raising concerns about the safety of the Titan sub.

Read more: Who was Stockton Rush? The OceanGate CEO and explorer killed in Titanic sub 'catastrophic implosion'

Read more: Stockton Rush's OceanGate company behind doomed Titanic descent scrubs itself from the Internet

Stockton Rush is thought to be onboard the vessel
Stockton Rush is thought to be onboard the vessel. Picture: OceanGate

But Rush saw himself "in the same vein as... disruptive innovators" such as Thomas Edison, according to his co-founder, "or any of these guys who just found a way of pushing humanity forward for the good of humanity—not necessarily for himself."

Guillermo Söhnlein told Vanity Fair: "He didn’t need the money. He certainly didn’t need to work and spend hundreds of hours on OceanGate. You know, he was doing this to help humanity. At least that’s what I think was personally driving him."

The co-founder of another Titanic exploration company said other OceanGate staff should embark on "a long period of self-reflection" after the catastrophe.

Rob McCallum of EYOS Expeditions said that Mr Rush "could have been held in check by professional engineers, independent oversight, and a genuine culture of safety.

Stockton Rush onboard a submersible
Stockton Rush onboard a submersible. Picture: Alamy

"That he wasn’t will be the subject of much investigation," he added.

"For those within OceanGate that enabled this culture there should be a long period of self-reflection. This tragedy was predicted. It was avoidable. It was inevitable. It must never be allowed to happen again."

Many within the submersible and deep sea exploration community were "really concerned" about Mr Rush and OceanGate years before the disaster.

Terry Kerby, a veteran submersible pilot, warned author Susan Casey that Rush was just basically ignoring all the major engineering rules."

Stockton Rush
Stockton Rush. Picture: Alamy

Ms Casey was enquiring about going on an OceanGate trip. But Mr Kerby told her: “Do not get into that sub.

"He is going to have a major accident.”

He added: "You have enough to worry about if you’re exploring volcanoes or shipwrecks without having to worry about whether your submersible is going to survive."

Other engineers warned that the carbon fibre hull was dangerous and not properly tested.

"When it’s compressing it can actually buckle, one said. "Like if you stand on an empty soda can."

Another added: "I wouldn’t get into that thing for any amount of money."

The Oceangate submersible Titan
The Oceangate submersible Titan. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lochridge wrote in an email before the dive: "I don’t want to be seen as a Tattle tale but I’m so worried he kills himself and others in the quest to boost his ego.

“I would consider myself pretty ballsy when it comes to doing things that are dangerous but that sub is an accident waiting to happen.

"There’s no way on earth you could have paid me to dive the thing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Austrian Chancellor

Former Austrian leader charged with giving false evidence to an inquiry

Laurence Hayden (L) conspired with Leslie Allen (R)

Watch dealer ‘Del Boy’ with low IQ jailed after winking at juror in conspiracy to fix drugs trial

Evergrande building

China’s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims

Storms are set to batter the UK this weekend

End of summer? Storm Betty to batter Brits as Met Office warns of 70mph winds, with 'danger to life' in London

Tareena Shakil has launched social media accounts after de-radicalising, having been convicted of being part of Isis

'I couldn't care less what people think': Mum jailed for joining Isis re-invents herself as TikTok influencer

Firefighter

Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Tenerife

Canada Wildfires

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

A 'heat dome' is expected to bring high temperatures to parts of Europe

Europe to be hit by high temperature ‘heat dome’ in coming days

Banks will be fined for not giving access to cash

Banks to be fined for not giving access to cash, as ATM group chief says law change 'just in time'

Police are looking for a man dressed as a construction worker over thefts of Ulez cameras

Police hunt man in hard hat and high-vis over Ulez camera theft in crackdown on so-called Blade Runners

Niger Coup

Niger’s neighbours running out of options as chiefs consider military force

The aftermath of the drone attack on Moscow

Powerful explosion rocks central Moscow as Ukrainian drone downed near Kremlin

Wildfires have forced thousands of Tenerife residents to evacuate their homes

Tenerife wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes 'is out of control'

Graham Linehan performs in the street after being cancelled by venues at the Edinburgh Festival

Graham Linehan breaks down in tears during defiant street performance after being cancelled at Edinburgh Festival

There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Nick Ferrari urges government to 'pull its finger out' ahead of World Cup final

Residents wait to be allowed back inside their homes

Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia’s capital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former President Trump Speaks At The South Carolina GOP Silver Elephant Dinner In Columbia

Donald Trump slams Fox News demanding they stop using photos of him looking 'big and orange'
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The owners of the Crooked House are set to address the pub's controversy

Crooked House owners fly to Corfu and £20,000 a week villa - and 'plan to address pub controversy on return'
Hawaii Fires

Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce

'I wish her the best always': Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce
Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael Parkinson after he died aged 88

'I'm getting towards the end': Emotional Dickie Bird recalls final words with Sir Michael Parkinson before his death
There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Government backs move to relax alcohol licensing laws ahead of World Cup final
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro

Hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into voting system ahead of 2022 vote

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit
Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney's comments

Rebekah Vardy hits back at 'boring' Coleen Rooney after she breaks silence on Wagatha Christie saga

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit