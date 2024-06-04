Exclusive

October 7 survivor recalls moment husband jumped on grenade to shield sons amid Hamas attack

4 June 2024, 19:13 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 19:46

Israeli soldiers patrol in the Moshav Netiv HaAsara in southern Israel near the border with Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the October attack
Israeli soldiers patrol in the Moshav Netiv HaAsara in southern Israel near the border with Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the October attack. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

An October 7 survivor who watched her husband jump on a grenade to shield his two sons from the explosion during Hamas' onslaught on their village has told of the horrors of the militant group's attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hamas fighters stormed Sabine Taasa's village of Netiv HaAsara near the Gaza border last year before killing locals.

Ms Taasa's husband Gil, a firefighter, grabbed his handgun to fight back, but the militants lobbed a grenade at him.

The widow recalled how her husband "saw the grenade next to him" and "understood he didn't have time" before the explosive would detonate.

"He said to the boys before he took the grenade: 'I'm not afraid to die, don't worry, everything's gonna be okay, I love you and remember it and at the first moment you can, run very fast to your mum' and then he exploded," Ms Taasa told LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Watch Again: Sabine Taasa joins Tom Swarbrick

Read More: Nigel Farage laughs off McDonald's milkshake stunt as election rivals condemn 'assault' and two suspects arrested

Read More: British-Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies in Gaza after being seized by Hamas on October 7

She continued: "The boys understand they're alone, they don't understand the situation yet but they understand their father is not alive and they must run away very fast but the terrorists kidnapped them [after] almost 20 minutes.

Ms Taasa said her youngest son Shay was "in shock so didn't cry".

Her middle son, Koren, then "started to have a dialogue with the terrorists" and pleaded with them: "Please don't kill my mother, kill me, kill me, don't kill my mother. I want my mother. Why did you kill my dad? Why? Tell me? I'm just a child. You're not supposed to kill a child".

During Hamas' attack her oldest child Or, 17, was also shot dead on a nearby beach. The mother only found out about his death that evening. She buried him two weeks later only when officials were able to identify the bodies.

Ms Taasa's youngest child is now blind. She said he "cannot be a normal child".

A Jewish settler carries an Israeli flag during a protest along the barrier near Netiv Ha'Asara, on the border with Gaza
A Jewish settler carries an Israeli flag during a protest along the barrier near Netiv Ha'Asara, on the border with Gaza. Picture: Alamy

"It's not fine to say that [the October 7 attack] didn't happen," the mother continued.

"The world (doesn't) understand our situation, [on] the same day we lost so many children, women, babies, men and everything and we cannot explain it [in] words, we cannot explain the pain and the fear we had from that day.

"It's not good but when someone films it and puts the film live on Telegram or Instagram and shows to the world how it's fine to kill [a] child, the point of view you have, it [changes]".

Hamas's attack on October 7 was the largest the country has faced in its 76-year history. The onslaught resulted in the deaths of some 1,160 people.

Israel responded with military action soon after the attack which resulted in the deaths of more than 35,000 people, mostly women and children.

People visit the site where revelers were killed and kidnapped on Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants near the kibbutz Reim in southern Israel
People visit the site where revelers were killed and kidnapped by Hamas militants near the kibbutz Reim in southern Israel. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India Election

Narendra Modi’s coalition wins majority in India’s parliament – official results

Alec Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce family reality series

Willy's Candy Spectacular will premier at the Edinburgh Fringe in August

Disastrous Willy Wonka experience which cost parents £35-a-ticket set to become Edinburgh Fringe parody musical

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox to defend herself in Italian court against slander charge

West Yorkshire Police officer Mohammed Adil, 26, leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court, May 2, 2024.

Police officer sentenced under terror offences after sharing pro-Hamas WhatsApp posts

Main entrance to Guy's Hospital

Fears NHS cyber attack impact on London hospitals 'will last weeks' as operations and blood transfusions cancelled

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians recover 360 bodies in north Gaza killed in Israeli offensive

Rob Burrow's wife and children have paid tribute to him by laying flowers

Rob Burrow's widow and children lay flowers at memorial to rugby league legend, as fans gather to pay tribute

Nigel Farage has responded to the milkshake stunt

Nigel Farage laughs off McDonald's milkshake stunt as election rivals condemn 'assault' and two suspects arrested

Vida and Quaker are enjoying a summer holiday in the Chilterns

Army issues heartwarming update on Household Cavalry horses who ran through streets of London covered in blood

India Election

Modi claims victory for his alliance in India’s general election

A 27-year-old watch seller handed himself in a 'wooded area' the day after two men robbed the dealership in a £2.8m robbery, an inquest has heard.

Watch dealer hangs himself in woods day after London jewellers was robbed in '£2.8m raid', inquest told

Rashane Douglas killed two men

Teenager jailed for murdering two men outside Halifax nightclub in row over woman, as devastated mums pay tribute

Romania Traditional Blouse

Romanian minister asks Louis Vuitton to acknowledge blouse inspired garments

Denmark Fire Recovered Art

More than 90% of cultural items at Danish stock exchange rescued from fire

Hunter Biden

US President’s brother among witnesses expected at Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends
Election 2020 Fake Electors Wisconsin

State attorney general files charges against Trump’s 2020 lawyers

Hubble Telescope

Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope temporarily pauses observations after malfunction

Charlie Cosser, 17, from Milford, Surrey, was stabbed three times in the chest at a rural farmhouse as the teenagers celebrated the end of the school term on 23 July 2023.

Teenager guilty of murder after stabbing boy, 17, he'd never met to death on dance floor at end-of-term party
Two people arrested after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage during his campaign launch in Clacton

Two arrested after Nigel Farage has McDonald's milkshake thrown into his face during campaign launch
Election officials carry sealed electronic voting machines at a counting center in Mumbai, India

India election: Modi’s coalition leads but opposition is stiffer than expected

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-REFORM-FARAGE

He’s not lovin' it: Moment Nigel Farage has McDonald’s milkshake thrown into his face while campaigning in Clacton
June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

Nigel Farage has launched his MP bid in Clacton-on-Sea

The Farage Factor: Nigel mobbed as he promises to be 'bloody nuisance' as he launches MP bid in Clacton
Lauren Pisciotta alleges the star sent her lewd texts and performed sex acts while on the phone with her

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant who claims rapper bombarded her with explicit images and masturbated in front of her

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit