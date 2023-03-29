Officer charged with beating and strangling teenage girl in back of police car

By Chris Samuel

A police officer has been charged with assaulting a girl, 16, in the back of a police car while she was being detained.

PC Kevin Markowski, 46, a serving officer with Nottinghamshire Police, is accused of assault by beating and non-fatal intentional strangulation of a child, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The watchdog said the allegations centred on an incident in Arnold, near Nottingham, on August 24, 2022.

The charges followed a probe by the IOPC in October, and a referral from Nottinghamshire Police.

Markowski, 46, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Following an independent investigation after a voluntary referral to the IOPC, one of our officers has been charged with criminal offences and has been suspended pending the court case."

