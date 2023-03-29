Breaking News

Thousands of asylum seekers to be housed in military sites including former Dambusters base

29 March 2023, 13:12 | Updated: 29 March 2023, 13:41

The Government will house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton
The Government will house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton. Picture: Alamy/ParliamentTV

By Will Taylor

Thousands of asylum seekers will be housed at military bases across the UK - including one famed for hosting the Dambusters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire will be used alongside RAF Wethersfield in Essex and a site in East Sussex, it was confirmed today.

The news comes as the Government considers where asylum seekers can live while their claims are processed, with the Government under pressure to get them out of costly hotels. Reports suggest some 51,000 people are being accommodated in hotels at a price of nearly £7m a day.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: "Today the Government is announcing the first tranche of sites we will set up to provide basic accommodation at scale.

"The Government will use military sites being disposed of in Essex and Lincolnshire, and a separate site in East Sussex.

"These will be scaled up over the coming months and will collectively provide accommodation to several thousands asylum seekers through repurposed barrack blocks and portacabins."

The scheme has drawn worries from residents near the bases. They say they are worried about the impact on local services and safety.

RAF Scampton was the home of the Dambusters, the nickname for 617 Squadron during the Second World War
RAF Scampton was the home of the Dambusters, the nickname for 617 Squadron during the Second World War. Picture: Alamy
The Dambusters was one of the most famous RAF squadrons
The Dambusters was one of the most famous RAF squadrons. Picture: Alamy

"We are acutely aware of the need to minimise the impact of these sites on communities," Mr Jenrick said.

"Basic healthcare will be available, around the clock security will be provided on site, and our providers will work closely with local police and other partners. Funding will be provided to local authorities in which these sites are located."

He also claimed Rishi Sunak was "bringing forward proposals" to use the base at Catterick in North Yorkshire - which is is his Richmond constituency.

The Government will also look into using "vessels" to house migrants, Mr Jenrick said, after reports emerged they could use barges to accommodate them.

"We are continuing to explore the possibility of accommodating migrants in vessels, as they are in Scotland and in the Netherlands," he said.

The sites will be used as a stop gap until the Illegal Migration Bill is passed, which should make it easier to deport people who cross the Channel. But the bill is controversial, causing fears about whether refugees will get fair treatment in the UK and its impact on the country's human rights commitments.

The Government wants to move asylum seekers out of more costly hotels
The Government wants to move asylum seekers out of more costly hotels. Picture: Alamy

The use of the military bases looks set to be another battleground for the Government.

West Lindsey council, which covers RAF Scampton, said it is seeking an injunction or judicial review over the Government's plans for the base, which served as the HQ for the Dambusters, the RAF's 617 Squadron that attacked German infrastructure during World War Two.

It is the target of a £300m regeneration that would bring air, space, education and hospitality facilities to the site, which includes a museum and a memorial.

But the chairman of Scampton Holdings Limited, Peter Hewitt, fears the migrant housing plan could derail it.

'Given a choice of migrant centre of 1,500 single males or £300m regeneration project, we seem to be going for the migrant centre... It's barking mad," he told the Mail.

Mr Jenrick said: "There will be significant package of support for his constituents. There will be specific protections for the unique heritage on the site.

Robert Jenrick said the bases will have their own basic facilities and security
Robert Jenrick said the bases will have their own basic facilities and security. Picture: Parliament TV

"We don't intend to make any use of the historic buildings, and indeed in our temporary use of the site to ensure that those heritage assets are in fact enhanced and preserved.

"We do see this as a short-term arrangement, and we would like to enter into an agreement, as he knows, with West Lindsey District Council so that they can take possession of the site at a later date and their regeneration plans... can be realised in due course."

Braintree council, which covers RAF Wethersfield, said it was applying for an interim injunction to stop the base being used to house migrants, saying it would break planning rules.

A spokesman for the authority said it expects the application to be heard within a week, and for the case to go to the High Court before any asylum seekers are sent to the base.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned about the consequences of defeat in Bakhmut

Volodymyr Zelensky issues warning over consequences of losing Bakhmut

A Yars missile launcher being driven in an undisclosed location in Russia

Russia stops sharing nuclear forces information with US

Joan Parker-Grennan has sued Camelot

Woman embroiled in High Court fight over claims she won £1m National Lottery prize

Fulwood Drive in Preston, where the toddler died

Mystery as toddler dies after being found unresponsive at home, with police investigating tragic death

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM rebuffs Biden’s suggestion he ‘walk away’ from legal overhaul

A Yars missile launcher of the Russian armed forces being driven from a shelter in an undisclosed location in Russia

Russia launches drills of its nuclear missile forces

The Yars missile system

Vladimir Putin stages giant nuclear training exercise with 3,000 troops, in menacing show of strength to the West

A man puts fuel into a vehicle at a petrol station in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices in welcome relief amid crisis

Paul O'Grady died last night at the age of 67

'Tears in their eyes': Battersea Dogs and Cats Home workers turn up at work crying after death of Paul O’Grady

Swimmers swim after spinner dolphins in Honanau Bay, Hawaii

Hawaii authorities accuse swimmers of ‘harassing’ dolphins

Paul O'Grady's radio producer said he is devastated

'He was full of life': Paul O'Grady producer says comedian was 'laughing and smiling' hours before his death

Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants

Swiss pensioners protesting outside the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg

Swiss pensioners take government to European court over climate

Julia Wendell singing karaoke (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

'What if I'm someone I don't want around?': Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann's telling karaoke message

The group were caught on CCTV celebrating in an alley

Killer gang members caught on CCTV celebrating after shooting man dead in street and wounding two passers-by

Young girls stand in their classroom in Kabul on the first day of the new school year

Calls mount for Taliban to free girls’ education activist

Latest News

See more Latest News

Demonstrators walk past burning rubbish bins during a demonstration in Paris

Paris rubbish strike ends as pension protest turnout falls

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, centre, waves before departing on an overseas trip

China threatens retaliation if Taiwan president meets US speaker McCarthy

The gold was concealed in a huge chunk of quartz

Australian man finds huge gold nugget worth £135,000 using bottom-of-the-range £650 metal detector
David Jason's wife has spoken of her shock at the revelation her husband has a daughter they didn't know about for 52 years

David Jason's wife Lady Gill White breaks silence on discovery of husband's unknown daughter, 52 years on
The school's head has been praised by a city councillor

Brave Nashville headteacher killed after she 'ran towards school shooter when she heard gunfire'
A pair of Venezuelan sisters comfort each other outside the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Video shows guards walking away from Mexico migrant centre fire that killed 38

Dominic Raab wants more powers to block criminals like Levi Bellfield from getting married behind bars

Dominic Raab pushes to block prisoners from marrying and stop dangerous criminals getting parole
Satisfaction in the NHS has fallen to its lowest ever levels

Satisfaction with the NHS falls to lowest-ever level, as just over a quarter of Brits are happy with the health service
Amsterdam has warned rowdy British tourists to stay away

Amsterdam tells young British men to 'stay away' as Dutch capital looks to move on from 'sex and drugs' reputation
The royal family have said they are 'deeply saddened' by Paul O'Grady's death

Royals 'deeply saddened' by death of TV star Paul O'Grady, who passed away 'unexpectedly but peacefully' aged 67

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit